Vice Studios has scored a Brexit documentary for the BBC – the latest third party commission for the youth-skewing media company’s fledgling production arm.

The British public broadcaster has ordered Inside The Brexit Storm (w/t) from Vice Studios. The one-hour film will go behind-the-scenes following BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg as she reports on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The doc will follow Kuenssberg as she travels to Brussels alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May as she navigates her way through attempting to strike a deal with the EU. It will also look at Kuenssberg off camera.

The BBC Two doc is directed by Toby Paton and edited by Fraser Gibb. Commissioned by BBC Two controller Patrick Holland and commissioning editor Gian Quaglieni, the doc is exec produced by Neil Breakwell and Yonni Usiskin.

It is Vice Studios latest commission for the BBC following The Satanic Verses: 30 Years On (w/t), a one-off documentary about Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel, which was originally published in 1988 and lead to Iran putting a fatwa on the author.

BBC’s Head of Current Affairs, Joanna Carr said, “Laura Kuenssberg is for millions of people the person we trust to translate the twists and turns of Brexit every day. At a time when politics is having such a dramatic impact on all our lives, this programme brings audiences right into the heart of the story behind the scenes and with expert analysis. Laura demonstrates first-hand the extraordinary commitment and lengths our reporters go to, to try and make sense of the complicated process for our audiences.”

Yonni Usiskin, Creative Director at Vice Studios added, “Inside the Brexit Storm gives viewers a privileged insight and unprecedented take on one of the most divisive and unpredictable periods in modern British politics. Laura Kuenssberg takes the audience beyond her news reports and into the heart of Westminster for the first time, guiding us through the most turbulent and politically divisive moments in living memory with key players on both sides of the debate.”