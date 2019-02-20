Viacom and FuboTV have set a carriage deal that will put nine of the programmer’s networks on the virtual MVPD’s basic tier.

The networks covered by the deal include BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1. Other Viacom networks will also be available in a higher Fubo tier, among them BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Logo, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, mtvU, Nick Music, Nicktoons, and TeenNick.

Viacom’s Telefe and MTV Tr3s networks will also be added to Fubo’s Spanish-language base package, Fubo Latino.

In addition to Fubo, Viacom is now on virtual MVPDs Sling, DirecTV Now and Philo.

Last fall, Fubo announced it had surpassed 250,000 subscribers. Initially catering to avid sports fans, the service has broadened its offerings to add general entertainment and other categories.

“FuboTV is quickly evolving as a major force in the streaming television space, and the addition of Viacom’s media networks as a cornerstone of fuboTV’s entertainment offering demonstrates the power and popularity of our global brands and programming,” said Tom Gorke, EVP, Head of Distribution and Business Development, for Viacom. “This is a great opportunity to continue to grow our reach and audiences across the OTT landscape and connect with our fans wherever they consume content.”

Under CEO Bob Bakish, Viacom has spent the last two years repairing relationships with distribution partners, which were strained during the latter years of Bakish’s predecessor, Philippe Dauman.

“We’re very excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Viacom, which continues to make prescient and aggressive moves in the digital media space,” said Joel Armijo, CFO, fuboTV. “fubo remains singularly focused on offering sports fans a compelling pay TV alternative with a robust content offering able to serve the viewing needs of the entire household.”