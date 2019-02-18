Viacom is launching a live and interactive gameshow via in the UK.

The company’s global division, Viacom International Media Networks, has partnered with the social media platform to launch MTV Stax. It launches today, Monday February 18 at 4pm GMT.

It marks the latest interactive quiz on Facebook’s content platform following the launch of Fremantle’s Confetti.

MTV Stax is a a free-to-play game broadcast live on Facebook Watch three times a week for ten weeks. In each game, players must answer a series of ten pop culture focused questions for the chance to win a share of a big cash prize. The episodes will be shot at MTV’s Camden based studio and will be hosted by MTV news presenters including Tinea Taylor and Tyler West.

“We are always exploring new and innovative ways to engage and entertain our audiences, so we’re excited to be working with Facebook Watch as one of their first UK launch partners to develop MTV Stax,” said Joanna Wells, Vice President, Digital Content, Youth and Entertainment. “We know that there’s a great appetite at the moment for live interactive quiz shows and our fans are tapped into popular culture, so this feels like a very natural fit for MTV.”