The 17th annual VES Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Deadline will be live-blogging the affair and updating the winners list live. Patton Oswalt is hosting the Visual Effects Society’s gala, which celebrates the best VFX artistry and innovation in film, animation, TV, commercials and video games across 24 categories.
The winner of the VES Award for Photoreal Feature has gone on to win the Visual Effects Oscar 10 of the 16 times it has been presented, but it hasn’t been much of a harbinger for the past half-decade or so. Last year the VES Award went to War for the Planet of the Apes, while the Academy Award was claimed by Blade Runner 2049, as Roger Deakins won for the first time in his 14th nominations. The Jungle Book won both in 2017, but VES and Oscar failed to match up in either of the previous two years.
Battling for Photoreal Feature this year are Avengers: Infinity War — which leads the field with six nominations — Christopher Robin, Ready Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Welcome to Marwen. All are up for the VFX Academy Award as well except for Marwen; First Man also will vie for Oscar gold.
Deadline’s Matt Grobar is at the Hilton, and Erik Pedersen is manning the editors desk. Here’s how we are seeing it.
Here are the winners so far:
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer, Darren Hendler, Paul Story, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Lost in Space; Humanoid
Chad Shattuck, Paul Zeke, Julia Flanagan, Andrew McCartney
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Gerardo Aguilera. Ashraf Ghoniem, Vasilis Pazionis, Hartwell Durfor
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Ian Farnsworth, Pav Grochola, Simon Corbaux, Brian D. Casper
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project
Altered Carbon
Philipp Kratzer, Daniel Fernandez, Xavier Lestourneaud, Andrea Rosa
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Mortal Engines; London
Matthew Sandoval, James Ogle, Nick Keller, Sam Tack
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Age of Sail
John Kahrs, Kevin Dart, Cassidy Curtis, Theresa Latzko
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak, Stanley Wong, Joana Garrido, Daniel-Ștefan Gagiu
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City
Terry Park, Bret St. Clair, Kimberly Liptrap, Dave Morehead
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project
Lost in Space, “Pilot; Impact Area”
Philip Engström, Kenny Vähäkari, Jason Martin, Martin Bergquist
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Terra Nova
Thomas Battistetti, Mélanie Geley, Mickael Le Mezo, Guillaume Hoarau
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
First Man
Paul Lambert, Kevin Elam, Tristan Myles, Ian Hunter, JD Schwalm
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Pilot”
Erik Henry. Matt Robken, Bobo Skipper, Deak Ferrand, Pau Costa
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Sabine Laimer, Tim Walker, Tobias Wiesner, Massimo Pasquetti
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg, Douglas Roshamn, Sofie Ljunggren, Fredrik Lönn
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Apple; Welcome Home
Michael Ralla, Steve Drew, Alejandro Villabon, Peter Timberlake
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Ready Player One; New York Race
Daniele Bigi, Edmund Kolloen, Mathieu Vig, Jean-Baptiste Noyau
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Childish Gambino’s Pharos
Keith Miller, Alejandro Crawford, Thelvin Cabezas, Jeremy Thompson
Animated character in an ANIMATED feature
“First of all we want to thank Josh Brolin for giving us the perfect villain.” Understatement there.
WINNER:
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer, Darren Hendler, Paul Story, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
WINNER:
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Volkswagen; Born Confident; Bam
David Bryan, Chris Welsby, Fabian Frank, Chloe Dawe
After three more animated character awards, we get to the Big 4 of Outstanding Visual Effects in commercials, animated feature, photoreal episode and photoreal feature.
WINNER:
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Lost in Space; Humanoid
Chad Shattuck, Paul Zeke, Julia Flanagan, Andrew McCartney
And now, nominee and presenter Brad Bird of Incredibles 2
Meledandri: “Every day we all join in a noble mission. We contribute our creativity and craft to bring joy into the lives of audiences. That joy has the potential to unite people of all ages and cultures. That is wonder, and that is what we all do together. And while it can be experienced on many different screens, none [compares] to that majestic silver screen where we all began our journey.”
Meledandri: On Illumination’s beginnings, on leaving Fox – “We would support people based on talent and ideas, not based on their track records. So here we are, 9 films later, with a company where every film has been directed by someone who started with us, never having previously directed a feature animated film. I stand here as a representative of all the extraordinary people with whom I’ve worked. Illumination may have started as a dream bouncing in my head, but it’s been [brought to life] by my amazing team. The single most important moment in my career was asking the exceptional Janet Healy to come work with me. She has been invaluable.”
Meledandri: “Every time I see life breathed into a new character, or environment, or what promises to be dynamic action, I feel the chills I felt watching ‘2001.’”
Joking about early work on “sh*tty films,” he recalled working at Fox and watching a scene where cockroaches perform Busbee Berkeley numbers.” Studio was Blue Sky, and he got involved with them, after finding himself enthralled.
Meledandri recalls seeing Orson Welles in person and realizing he was in a place where “the line between reality and [fantasy] were often blurred.”
Meledandri: “Thank you very much. A lifetime achievement award, in my mind, i’m way too young for a lifetime achievement award. But then again in my mind, I’m forever 25 and have a full head of flowing hair. Thank you to the VES. I’m sitting here just in awe of the work I’m seeing tonight. Steve, thank you for your kind words. We started working together 15 years ago, we’re working on our 6th film together, and your talent never ceases to astonish me. I grew up in New York City and had parents who loved cinema, didnt much care for babysitters, and took me to see Easy Rider when I was 9 years old. But then a few years later I entered a cavernous space watching flickering light illuminate ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’ Kubrick had transported us into the realm of imagination and had allowed us to suspend disbelief in a manner not previously possible. My sense of wonder was ignited, and I’ve been chasing that feeling ever since. In high school I became interested in theater. My mother told me producers create a stage on which creative people come together to tell that story; I took that literally, and started constructing sets, and now 40 years later, the nature of the stage has changed. But I’m still providing the opportunity to provide support for artists who bring wonder to audiences.”
Cue standing ovation.
Honoree – Lifetime Achievement Award
Chris Meledandri, Illumination Entertainment
Carell: “In such a cynical time we’re at now in history, he’s a purveyor of joy, and the world is better for it.” – And now, a clip reel honoring Illumination’s Chris Meledandri.
Carell: “And maybe, a standing ovation, a little bit?”
Carell: “Applaud for him!”
“One of the things I didn’t anticipate was that I wouldn’t be able to breathe.” The mask comes off – it’s Steve Carell! He throws mask into the room. “And you may sell that off on eBay for $5.”
A man in a Gru mask? “My name is Gru, and I’m here tonight to honor a man near and dear to my heart, Mr. Chris Meledandri. Hello Chris. I am pretending i can see you. I can’t read the damn prompter.” – Gru, Despicable Me franchise
Oswalt: “Please show the proper respect and fear.”
Uh oh. Surprise presenter….
The team offers their thanks to Weta and their excellent VFX supervisors there. Effects artist tears up on stage, trying to get through his speech. “I want to dedicate this award to my dad, Edmundo, that passed away this past August. This was the last project he watched that I worked on. Thanks Dad, for putting me in this position, that I can be up here accepting this award.”
Avengers joins Ready Player One as the only double winners from the big screen thus far.
WINNER:
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Gerardo Aguilera. Ashraf Ghoniem, Vasilis Pazionis, Hartwell Durfor
WINNER:
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Ian Farnsworth, Pav Grochola, Simon Corbaux, Brian D. Casper
WINNER:
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project
Altered Carbon
Philipp Kratzer, Daniel Fernandez, Xavier Lestourneaud, Andrea Rosa
WINNER:
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Mortal Engines; London
Matthew Sandoval, James Ogle, Nick Keller, Sam Tack
“Thank you so much, we did not expect this. Thank you to Google Stories, amazing supporters of this project.”
WINNER:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Age of Sail
John Kahrs, Kevin Dart, Cassidy Curtis, Theresa Latzko
WINNER:
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak, Stanley Wong, Joana Garrido, Daniel-Ștefan Gagiu
WINNER:
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City
Terry Park, Bret St. Clair, Kimberly Liptrap, Dave Morehead
WINNER:
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project
Lost in Space, “Pilot; Impact Area”
Philip Engström, Kenny Vähäkari, Jason Martin, Martin Bergquist
Nolan thanks VFX supervisor Jay Worth who was asked to “shoot in Pasadena and make it look like India,” among many other major accomplishments. “You take all of our terrible, impossible ideas and make them [possible.”
Nolan: “We grew up together idolizing filmmakers like George Lucas, Steven Spielberg who were as excited about visual effects as any other part of the production. So it’s extraordinary for me to be [honored here]. This is the club I always wanted to join. I would love to thank my incredible partner in all things, Lisa [Joy]; my brother Chris…JJ Abrams, also not here – Star Wars. Dan and David for setting the bar in television, and continuing to raise it higher and higher every year.”
Here’s what, VES Board Chair Mike Chambers said about Nolan: “Jonathan has an innate sense of how to use visual effects intelligently to bring his creative visions to life. As a major force in film and television, he has written, produced, directed and contributed to some of the most compelling and unforgettable narratives in filmed entertainment.”
Nolan: “My first job in the industry was in visual effects. I was 3 months old.” – Growing up shooting home video with brother Christopher Nolan
Nolan: “Wow. The Visionary Award, also known as the last nail in your coffin. Its all over, folks. I hope you enjoyed it. I want to thank every single artist in here – I’ve probably worked with each of you on Season 2 of ‘Westworld.'”
Honoree – Visionary Award:
Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
“Innovators like Jonathan create film and television that expand our minds and challenge our perception of our world.”
Honoring series co-crrator Jonathan Nolan, behind “a once-in a lifetime character I really love to play.”
WINNER:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Terra Nova
Thomas Battistetti, Mélanie Geley, Mickael Le Mezo, Guillaume Hoarau
“I have to thank Damien Chazelle for taking us on this amazing journey.” Team recognizes contributions of all remarkable craft departments, as well as NASA. “We couldn’t have done this without NASA.”
WINNER:
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
First Man
Paul Lambert, Kevin Elam, Tristan Myles, Ian Hunter, JD Schwalm
“Thank you. These were such great nominations, and we’re in great company so I’m very happy to be up here.” – Erik Henry. Among others, he pays tribute to showrunner Carlton Cuse
WINNER:
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Pilot”
Erik Henry. Matt Robken, Bobo Skipper, Deak Ferrand, Pau Costa
“We had so much fun working on this movie. Thanks to Marvel and the production team for having our backs. Thanks for letting us do what we’re good at. I thought about bringing my baby up here tonight, but she’s fast asleep upstairs, but I just wanted to say it’s a great opportunity to have a baby and also be successful [in work.” – Sabine Laimer, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
WINNER:
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Sabine Laimer, Tim Walker, Tobias Wiesner, Massimo Pasquetti
WINNER:
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg, Douglas Roshamn, Sofie Ljunggren, Fredrik Lönn
“We’re honored to be here tonight, and it’s incredible to witness. All the work nominated tonight is stellar, across all categories. It’s amazing to share this with my friends and colleagues.” – Michael Ralla
WINNER:
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Apple; Welcome Home
Michael Ralla, Steve Drew, Alejandro Villabon, Peter Timberlake
“Let’s continue on doing what we do best – that is, always innovate technology and creativity.”
“It’s an honor to be here tonight. Thanks to everybody that voted for us. I have to thank many people, like Roger [Guyett, VFX supervisor].” Team is discussing groundbreaking crowd-creation techniques used in post on film.
WINNER:
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Ready Player One; New York Race
Daniele Bigi, Edmund Kolloen, Mathieu Vig, Jean-Baptiste Noyau
“Holy guacamole. Thank you very much to the Visual Effects Society. Thank you to the rest of our team for the incredible work you put into this, and thank you to WETA for being the best collaborators you could ever ask for.” — Alejandro Crawford, Childish Gambino’s Pharos
WINNER:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Childish Gambino’s Pharos
Keith Miller, Alejandro Crawford, Thelvin Cabezas, Jeremy Thompson
Presenter Mike Chambers is out to intro first award
Oswalt makes joke that Golden Globes take place in the same exact room, except this show is only watched by those in the room
Oswalt praises artists in the room for “honing reality sharper and more gorgeous than we ever imagined it.”
Oswalt notes this is his sixth year hosting VES Awards. He loves what they do–and they love him.
Oswalt: “All the amazing worlds you guys created, the horrifying, violent dystopia of Fury Road. The urban decay of Blade Runner 2049. And the nonstop killing and monstrousness of Game of Thrones. Any of those worlds, I would happily escape into at this point.”
“Seriously, if you did that he would totally buy it.”
Oswalt suggests VFX geniuses should green screen a wall along the border, to save us all the trouble.
“Who doesn’t want to see a version of ‘Red Sonja’ starring the lead singer of Hansen?”
Groans. “Are there Bryan Singer fans in the house?”
“The VES Awards are now 17 years old. Just on the cusp for Brian Singer.” Whoah.
Oswalt calls Trump administration “an 18 wheeler full of monkeys and PCP that has crashed into a train full of diarrhea.”
Oswalt: “That’s the only Trump joke I have tonight”—to audible boos
Oswalt: “This was a great year of course for a certain hideous monster intent on destroying the universe. But hey, the State of the Union address is already over.”
“It’s the one [society] that says we don’t give a sh*t what’s in your Twitter feed as long as you work for scale.”
Oswalt: “Welcome, alcoholic shut-ins”
Oswalt: “Folks, Roger Ebert once said that you cannot argue a man out of a boner or a laugh, but he never met Eric Roth.” To applause in the room. “He’s almost done rendering. Yeah, I knew that joke would work in this room.”
“Eric, oh. Eric Roth, ladies and gentleman. A dynamo, the human dynamo.”
Here Oswalt comes:
Roth is now bringing up our host, Patton Oswalt. “So you know, backstage, he’s the sweetest guy around. Really. Until he sort of comes out here and kicks me in the butt. But that’s ok.”
“How does that sound, huh?” Big applause in the room
Roth is discussing an upcoming multi-year archival initiative, “to capture the full richness of our craft”
The word of the year is “archives.” “It’s legacy time, folks. If we don’t see our history now, we’re going to lose it forever.”
“We now have about 4000 VES members in 39 countries, so we’ve got the world covered.”
Roth is discussing “new code of conduct” adapted in the guild this past year.
VES Executive Director Eric Roth is now paying tribute to the night’s honorees including Chris Meledandri of Illumination Entertainment, and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
