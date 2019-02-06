The 17th annual VES Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Deadline will be live-blogging the affair and updating the winners list live. Patton Oswalt is hosting the Visual Effects Society’s gala, which celebrates the best VFX artistry and innovation in film, animation, TV, commercials and video games across 24 categories.

The winner of the VES Award for Photoreal Feature has gone on to win the Visual Effects Oscar 10 of the 16 times it has been presented, but it hasn’t been much of a harbinger for the past half-decade or so. Last year the VES Award went to War for the Planet of the Apes, while the Academy Award was claimed by Blade Runner 2049, as Roger Deakins won for the first time in his 14th nominations. The Jungle Book won both in 2017, but VES and Oscar failed to match up in either of the previous two years.

Avengers Infinity War
Disney

Battling for Photoreal Feature this year are Avengers: Infinity War — which leads the field with six nominations — Christopher Robin, Ready Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Welcome to Marwen. All are up for the VFX Academy Award as well except for Marwen; First Man also will vie for Oscar gold.

Deadline’s Matt Grobar is at the Hilton, and Erik Pedersen is manning the editors desk. Here’s how we are seeing it.

Here are the winners so far:

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer, Darren Hendler, Paul Story, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
Lost in Space; Humanoid
Chad Shattuck, Paul Zeke, Julia Flanagan, Andrew McCartney

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Gerardo Aguilera. Ashraf Ghoniem, Vasilis Pazionis, Hartwell Durfor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Ian Farnsworth, Pav Grochola, Simon Corbaux, Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project
Altered Carbon
Philipp Kratzer, Daniel Fernandez, Xavier Lestourneaud, Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Mortal Engines; London
Matthew Sandoval, James Ogle, Nick Keller, Sam Tack

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Age of Sail
John Kahrs, Kevin Dart, Cassidy Curtis, Theresa Latzko

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak, Stanley Wong, Joana Garrido, Daniel-Ștefan Gagiu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City
Terry Park, Bret St. Clair, Kimberly Liptrap, Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project
Lost in Space, “Pilot; Impact Area”
Philip Engström, Kenny Vähäkari, Jason Martin, Martin Bergquist

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Terra Nova
Thomas Battistetti, Mélanie Geley, Mickael Le Mezo, Guillaume Hoarau

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
First Man
Paul Lambert, Kevin Elam, Tristan Myles, Ian Hunter, JD Schwalm

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Pilot”
Erik Henry. Matt Robken, Bobo Skipper, Deak Ferrand, Pau Costa

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Sabine Laimer, Tim Walker, Tobias Wiesner, Massimo Pasquetti

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg, Douglas Roshamn, Sofie Ljunggren, Fredrik Lönn

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Apple; Welcome Home
Michael Ralla, Steve Drew, Alejandro Villabon, Peter Timberlake

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
Ready Player One; New York Race
Daniele Bigi, Edmund Kolloen, Mathieu Vig, Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Childish Gambino’s Pharos
Keith Miller, Alejandro Crawford, Thelvin Cabezas, Jeremy Thompson

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:42 pm

Middleditch relished the opportunity to play a “talking pile of poo.” Quite memorable, Emoji Movie. Talking up the perks of voice acting

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:42 pm

Animated character in an ANIMATED feature

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:42 pm

Next is the big one

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:40 pm

DESTROYER OF WORLDS.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:40 pm

“First of all we want to thank Josh Brolin for giving us the perfect villain.” Understatement there.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:39 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer, Darren Hendler, Paul Story, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:39 pm

An-ar-chy! An-ar-chy!

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:39 pm

I will NOT stand still while Guilfoyle is bashed in public! 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:38 pm

Middleditch: “Yes, hello. There are many Gilfoyles here. Yes, I get it. One of us.” Referring to the beloved techie curmudgeon played by Martin Starr. Often at odds with Kumail Nanjiani’s Dinesh

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:38 pm

Here’s the winning VW ad:

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:37 pm

Thomas Middleditch of ‘Silicon Valley’ presenting

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:36 pm

Longggg walk to stage

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:36 pm

Make that two more…

WINNER:

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Volkswagen; Born Confident; Bam
David Bryan, Chris Welsby, Fabian Frank, Chloe Dawe

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:35 pm

After three more animated character awards, we get to the Big 4 of Outstanding Visual Effects in commercials, animated feature, photoreal episode and photoreal feature.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:33 pm

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:32 pm

Props to Netflix

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:32 pm

Another win for Lost in Space

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:32 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Lost in Space; Humanoid
Chad Shattuck, Paul Zeke, Julia Flanagan, Andrew McCartney

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:30 pm

Naturally, presenting categories of animated character in various forms

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:29 pm

And now, nominee and presenter Brad Bird of Incredibles 2

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:29 pm

Meledandri: “Every day we all join in a noble mission. We contribute our creativity and craft to bring joy into the lives of audiences. That joy has the potential to unite people of all ages and cultures. That is wonder, and that is what we all do together. And while it can be experienced on many different screens, none [compares] to that majestic silver screen where we all began our journey.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:27 pm

Meledandri: On Illumination’s beginnings, on leaving Fox – “We would support people based on talent and ideas, not based on their track records. So here we are, 9 films later, with a company where every film has been directed by someone who started with us, never having previously directed a feature animated film. I stand here as a representative of all the extraordinary people with whom I’ve worked. Illumination may have started as a dream bouncing in my head, but it’s been [brought to life] by my amazing team. The single most important moment in my career was asking the exceptional Janet Healy to come work with me. She has been invaluable.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:25 pm

Meledandri: “Every time I see life breathed into a new character, or environment, or what promises to be dynamic action, I feel the chills I felt watching ‘2001.’” 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:24 pm

Joking about early work on “sh*tty films,” he recalled working at Fox and watching a scene where cockroaches perform Busbee Berkeley numbers.” Studio was Blue Sky, and he got involved with them, after finding himself enthralled. 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:23 pm

Meledandri recalls seeing Orson Welles in person and realizing he was in a place where “the line between reality and [fantasy] were often blurred.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:22 pm

Meledandri: “Thank you very much. A lifetime achievement award, in my mind, i’m way too young for a lifetime achievement award. But then again in my mind, I’m forever 25 and have a full head of flowing hair. Thank you to the VES. I’m sitting here just in awe of the work I’m seeing tonight. Steve, thank you for your kind words. We started working together 15 years ago, we’re working on our 6th film together, and your talent never ceases to astonish me. I grew up in New York City and had parents who loved cinema, didnt much care for babysitters, and took me to see Easy Rider when I was 9 years old. But then a few years later I entered a cavernous space watching flickering light illuminate ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’ Kubrick had transported us into the realm of imagination and had allowed us to suspend disbelief in a manner not previously possible. My sense of wonder was ignited, and I’ve been chasing that feeling ever since. In high school I became interested in theater. My mother told me producers create a stage on which creative people come together to tell that story; I took that literally, and started constructing sets, and now 40 years later, the nature of the stage has changed. But I’m still providing the opportunity to provide support for artists who bring wonder to audiences.”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:21 pm

Some photos you just gotta share:

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:19 pm

Cue standing ovation. 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:19 pm

Honoree – Lifetime Achievement Award

Chris Meledandri, Illumination Entertainment 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:16 pm

Carell: “In such a cynical time we’re at now in history, he’s a purveyor of joy, and the world is better for it.” – And now, a clip reel honoring Illumination’s Chris Meledandri. 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:15 pm

Carell: “And maybe, a standing ovation, a little bit?” 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:15 pm

Carell: “Applaud for him!”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:15 pm

“One of the things I didn’t anticipate was that I wouldn’t be able to breathe.” The mask comes off – it’s Steve Carell! He throws mask into the room. “And you may sell that off on eBay for $5.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:14 pm

A man in a Gru mask? “My name is Gru, and I’m here tonight to honor a man near and dear to my heart, Mr. Chris Meledandri. Hello Chris. I am pretending i can see you. I can’t read the damn prompter.” – Gru, Despicable Me franchise

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:13 pm

Oswalt: “Please show the proper respect and fear.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:13 pm

Uh oh. Surprise presenter….

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:13 pm

The team offers their thanks to Weta and their excellent VFX supervisors there. Effects artist tears up on stage, trying to get through his speech. “I want to dedicate this award to my dad, Edmundo, that passed away this past August. This was the last project he watched that I worked on. Thanks Dad, for putting me in this position, that I can be up here accepting this award.”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:13 pm

Avengers joins Ready Player One as the only double winners from the big screen thus far.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:11 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Gerardo Aguilera. Ashraf Ghoniem, Vasilis Pazionis, Hartwell Durfor

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:11 pm

Surprisingly, The Grinch was the No. 2 toon at the domestic box office in 2018, finishing seventh overall.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:09 pm

Something of a dark horse at the Oscars this year, the pic could well win over favorite in the category, ‘Incredibles 2.’ Solid year for animation, all around.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:08 pm

Spidey continues its streak

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:07 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Ian Farnsworth, Pav Grochola, Simon Corbaux, Brian D. Casper

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:06 pm

Here, ‘Lost in Space’ could not win out. ‘Altered Carbon,’ also exceptional, and (should) have been Emmy nominated.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:05 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project

Altered Carbon
Philipp Kratzer, Daniel Fernandez, Xavier Lestourneaud, Andrea Rosa

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:02 pm

Marsden is so in awe of the noms’ abilities, he thinks perhaps they could take on real-world climate change, instead of just effects simulations. Perhaps.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:02 pm

We’re past the halfway mark in terms of hardware.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:02 pm

OK, we won’t address box office for Mortal Engines.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20199:02 pm

Now from ‘Westworld,’ and also presenting, James Marsden

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20199:00 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Mortal Engines; London
Matthew Sandoval, James Ogle, Nick Keller, Sam Tack

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:58 pm

‘Age of Sail’ was a hot Oscar entrant in Animated Short but did not make the final cut.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:57 pm

“Thank you so much, we did not expect this. Thank you to Google Stories, amazing supporters of this project.” 

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:57 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Age of Sail
John Kahrs, Kevin Dart, Cassidy Curtis, Theresa Latzko

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:55 pm

“If you guys don’t come up, Im giving it to ‘Marwen,'” the actress jokes. Still running up there

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:55 pm

This guy visited the Annies podium more than once on Saturday:

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:54 pm

See: Oswalt’s earlier comments

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:54 pm

America First?

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:53 pm

Way to rain on the parade Erik

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:53 pm

She cracked a corny joke and is taking the heat. “I have three kids,” she says.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:52 pm

RP1 did bank $582.9 million worldwide, however, so take that last comment with a dash of salt.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:52 pm

Laurie Bream…magnificent.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:52 pm

Suzanne Cryer out presenting now. Fantastic on ‘Silicon Valley’

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:51 pm

Ready Player One certainly is being honored tonight, but it was something of a box office disappointment at $ 137.7 million domestic. That was 24th for 2018.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:51 pm

Oswalt: “Oh my god, we are 1/32nd through the show, folks. We are zipping right along.” He thanks Spidey team for creating “sweat pants, pizza gut Spider-Man.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:51 pm

“We love our mothers.” – Ready Player One team

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:50 pm

Here’sssss Oscar?

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:50 pm

For the folks following us here, please feel free to play along by posting in the comments section. I can take your heat for the bad jokes…

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:49 pm

If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth the price of a ticket and popcorn just for that sequence at the Overlook Hotel

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:49 pm

What does this suggest for Oscar? ‘Ready Player’ cleaning up tonight 

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:49 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak, Stanley Wong, Joana Garrido, Daniel-Ștefan Gagiu

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:47 pm

For our interview with Spidey producers, mavericks Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, click here

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:46 pm

Nothing wrong with self-congratulation on a big win:

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:46 pm

Some pretty outstanding innovation in this film, blending 2D and 3D techniques and comic book textures

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:46 pm

“If you’ve ever looked through a book of concept art and stopped on an image and said, ‘Why can’t that be a film? I want to see that film,’ we got to make that film, and that absolutely would not have happened without a production company that was willing to take the risk.”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:45 pm

Then again, it’s an honor just to be nominated…

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:45 pm

That’s the first of four nominations for Spider-Verse. At this point, the other Oscar nominees for animated feature might as well save on tux rental.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:44 pm

Spider-Man has been a favorite this season, catching many in its web. It won a Golden Globe on the road to Oscar

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:44 pm

Ha!

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:44 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City
Terry Park, Bret St. Clair, Kimberly Liptrap, Dave Morehead

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:43 pm

“It’s such a rare experience to wake up in the morning and go to work on things that you love.”

— Everyone at Deadline

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:42 pm

“It’s such a rare experience to wake up in the morning and go to work on things that you love.”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:41 pm

That’s two for Netflix’s series remake. 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:41 pm

Lost in Space is doing well tonight so far.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:41 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project

Lost in Space, “Pilot; Impact Area”
Philip Engström, Kenny Vähäkari, Jason Martin, Martin Bergquist

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:38 pm

Doesn’t have quite the same punch.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:38 pm

That would mean rewriting Jan & Dean history: “It’s the Little Old Lady from Calcutta.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:38 pm

The “Created Environments” artists are up next. 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:37 pm

Nolan thanks VFX supervisor Jay Worth who was asked to “shoot in Pasadena and make it look like India,” among many other major accomplishments. “You take all of our terrible, impossible ideas and make them [possible.”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:37 pm

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:35 pm

Nolan: “We grew up together idolizing filmmakers like George Lucas, Steven Spielberg who were as excited about visual effects as any other part of the production. So it’s extraordinary for me to be [honored here]. This is the club I always wanted to join. I would love to thank my incredible partner in all things, Lisa [Joy]; my brother Chris…JJ Abrams, also not here – Star Wars. Dan and David for setting the bar in television, and continuing to raise it higher and higher every year.”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:34 pm

Here’s what, VES Board Chair Mike Chambers said about Nolan: “Jonathan has an innate sense of how to use visual effects intelligently to bring his creative visions to life. As a major force in film and television, he has written, produced, directed and contributed to some of the most compelling and unforgettable narratives in filmed entertainment.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:33 pm

Nolan: “My first job in the industry was in visual effects. I was 3 months old.” – Growing up shooting home video with brother Christopher Nolan

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:32 pm

Nolan: “Wow. The Visionary Award, also known as the last nail in your coffin. Its all over, folks. I hope you enjoyed it. I want to thank every single artist in here – I’ve probably worked with each of you on Season 2 of ‘Westworld.'”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:31 pm

This one’s from earlier, but I couldn’t resist posting it here:

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:31 pm

Honoree – Visionary Award:

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:31 pm

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:29 pm

“Innovators like Jonathan create film and television that expand our minds and challenge our perception of our world.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:29 pm

Alfonso Cuaron was a past recipient of upcoming award

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:28 pm

Honoring series co-crrator Jonathan Nolan, behind “a once-in a lifetime character I really love to play.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:27 pm

“That was the best intro,” she laughs, composing herself.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:27 pm

Evan Rachel Wood, of ‘Westworld’ fame.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:27 pm

Up next, who just did “the best episode of ‘Drunk History’ I’ve ever seen”…

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:27 pm

Oswalt: “All I did in college was get high and listen to the Beastie Boys”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:26 pm

Ha.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:26 pm

Oswalt: “I’ve been hosting this show for so long that the student filmmakers who won six years ago are just getting jobs for ‘good exposure.'”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:26 pm

The future is looking bright tonight at the Hilton.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:25 pm

I’m just glad you kids tonight know who Clint Eastwood is…

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:25 pm

I loved Clint Eastwood’s latest.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:25 pm

And get off my lawn, Matt!

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:24 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Terra Nova
Thomas Battistetti, Mélanie Geley, Mickael Le Mezo, Guillaume Hoarau

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:24 pm

Oh boy, Erik. 

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:24 pm

OK, that was kinda cheap. I withdraw the joke, your honor.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:24 pm

Let’s see if the winners can look up from their phones long enough to hear their names called.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:23 pm

Now, we celebrate this year’s nominees and “your future peers” in the Student VFX category

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:22 pm

While arguably underserved at this year’s Oscars, ‘First Man’ scored 4 Oscar noms, with Visual Effects being one of the 4 categories

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:22 pm

“I have to thank Damien Chazelle for taking us on this amazing journey.” Team recognizes contributions of all remarkable craft departments, as well as NASA. “We couldn’t have done this without NASA.”

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:21 pm

As we digest tonight’s State of the Union address (or not), let’s remember that the moon landing was 50 years ago this July.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:20 pm

Speaking of which…

WINNER:

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

First Man
Paul Lambert, Kevin Elam, Tristan Myles, Ian Hunter, JD Schwalm

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:19 pm

Let’s hope the winner isn’t blindfolded

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:19 pm

Interesting category here. ‘Bird Box’ up against ‘Outlaw King,’ ‘First Man’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ’12 Strong.’

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:18 pm

But this definitely is no night at the opera

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:17 pm

Allen is back, with the feature category

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:17 pm

“Thank you. These were such great nominations, and we’re in great company so I’m very happy to be up here.” – Erik Henry. Among others, he pays tribute to showrunner Carlton Cuse

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:16 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Pilot”
Erik Henry. Matt Robken, Bobo Skipper, Deak Ferrand, Pau Costa

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:16 pm

Even — if not especially — rock biopics.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:15 pm

Re Leech in Bohemian Rhapsody: Every movie has a villian.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:14 pm

But it was second to Black Panther’s $700 million domestically last year.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:14 pm

Actor Allen Leech is up now as a presenter. He recently portrayed ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’s own Yoko, Paul Prenter.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:14 pm

Infinity War was the top-grossing movie of 2018 internationsaly with $2.048 billion. That’s good for No. 4 all time.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:13 pm

“We had so much fun working on this movie. Thanks to Marvel and the production team for having our backs. Thanks for letting us do what we’re good at. I thought about bringing my baby up here tonight, but she’s fast asleep upstairs, but I just wanted to say it’s a great opportunity to have a baby and also be successful [in work.” – Sabine Laimer, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:12 pm

First win for tonight’s most-nominated film. 

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:11 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
Avengers: Infinity War; Titan
Sabine Laimer, Tim Walker, Tobias Wiesner, Massimo Pasquetti

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:10 pm

Nominees include ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’  ‘First Man,’ ‘Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom,’ and ‘Welcome to Marwen’

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:09 pm

Big category here, first feature category of the night. Who will emerge victorious?

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:08 pm

Lost in Space comes into the show leading all TV programs with five nominations.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:08 pm

‘Lost in Space’ was also nominated for an Emmy this past season for VFX. 

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:08 pm

WINNER: 

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg, Douglas Roshamn, Sofie Ljunggren, Fredrik Lönn

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:07 pm

The VES Visionary Award to Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan, and the VES Award for Creative Excellence to Game of Thrones masterminds David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:07 pm

That AI created for Silicon Valley was a blast. Show continues to be strong, a number of seasons in.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:07 pm

Formidable competition in such series as ‘Altered Carbon,’ ‘Lost in Space,’ and ‘Silicon Valley.’

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:06 pm

Take 2:

Tonight’s career honorees include the VES Lifetime Achievement Award to Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:06 pm

Sweeney is now presenting for compositing in a photoreal episode. Her own series, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ is up for the prize here.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:05 pm

“We’re honored to be here tonight, and it’s incredible to witness. All the work nominated tonight is stellar, across all categories. It’s amazing to share this with my friends and colleagues.” – Michael Ralla 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:04 pm

This is one remarkable commercial, directed by Spike Jonze. One to watch. 

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20198:04 pm

WINNER: 

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
Apple; Welcome Home
Michael Ralla, Steve Drew, Alejandro Villabon, Peter Timberlake

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:01 pm

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Sydney Sweeney is on stage to intro the next category

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:01 pm

For our interview with Ready Player One VFX supervisor Roger Guyett, published just today, click here

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:00 pm

“Let’s continue on doing what we do best – that is, always innovate technology and creativity.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20198:00 pm

“It’s an honor to be here tonight. Thanks to everybody that voted for us. I have to thank many people, like Roger [Guyett, VFX supervisor].” Team is discussing groundbreaking crowd-creation techniques used in post on film.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20197:59 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Ready Player One; New York Race
Daniele Bigi, Edmund Kolloen, Mathieu Vig, Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20197:59 pm

Childish Gambino already has one a Grammy and this year’s noms giove him an even dozen.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:59 pm

Second winner, and things are moving now.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20197:57 pm

Better get that tux pressed, Donnie.

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20197:57 pm

Donald Glover certainly is no stranger to awards shows,, and his Childish Gambino alter ego is up for five Grammys on Sunday.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:56 pm

“Holy guacamole. Thank you very much to the Visual Effects Society. Thank you to the rest of our team for the incredible work you put into this, and thank you to WETA for being the best collaborators you could ever ask for.” — Alejandro Crawford, Childish Gambino’s Pharos

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:55 pm

It’s a long road to the acceptance stage. Just getting there now

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20197:54 pm

WINNER:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Childish Gambino’s Pharos
Keith Miller, Alejandro Crawford, Thelvin Cabezas, Jeremy Thompson

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:54 pm

And we have our first winners:

Erik Pedersen February 5, 20197:54 pm

Patton Oswalt is hosting the VES Awards for an eighth time.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:51 pm

Celebrating growth of VFX outside traditional realms of entertainment – In other words, for Special Venue Projects

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:51 pm

Presenter Mike Chambers is out to intro first award

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:51 pm

“In other words, just like the Golden Globes”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:51 pm

Oswalt makes joke that Golden Globes take place in the same exact room, except this show is only watched by those in the room

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:50 pm

While his torso looks like Walter Matthau’s face, every week on AP Bio, he says.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:50 pm

Oswalt praises artists in the room for “honing reality sharper and more gorgeous than we ever imagined it.” 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:49 pm

Oswalt notes this is his sixth year hosting VES Awards. He loves what they do–and they love him.

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:49 pm

Oswalt: “All the amazing worlds you guys created, the horrifying, violent dystopia of Fury Road. The urban decay of Blade Runner 2049. And the nonstop killing and monstrousness of Game of Thrones. Any of those worlds, I would happily escape into at this point.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:48 pm

“Seriously, if you did that he would totally buy it.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:48 pm

Oswalt suggests VFX geniuses should green screen a wall along the border, to save us all the trouble. 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:48 pm

“Who doesn’t want to see a version of ‘Red Sonja’ starring the lead singer of Hansen?”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:47 pm

Groans. “Are there Bryan Singer fans in the house?”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:47 pm

“The VES Awards are now 17 years old. Just on the cusp for Brian Singer.” Whoah. 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:47 pm

Oswalt calls Trump administration “an 18 wheeler full of monkeys and PCP that has crashed into a train full of diarrhea.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:46 pm

Oswalt: “That’s the only Trump joke I have tonight”—to audible boos

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:46 pm

Oswalt: “This was a great year of course for a certain hideous monster intent on destroying the universe. But hey, the State of the Union address is already over.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:45 pm

“It’s the one [society] that says we don’t give a sh*t what’s in your Twitter feed as long as you work for scale.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:45 pm

Oswalt: “Welcome, alcoholic shut-ins”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:45 pm

Oswalt: “Folks, Roger Ebert once said that you cannot argue a man out of a boner or a laugh, but he never met Eric Roth.” To applause in the room. “He’s almost done rendering. Yeah, I knew that joke would work in this room.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:44 pm

“Eric, oh. Eric Roth, ladies and gentleman. A dynamo, the human dynamo.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:43 pm

Here Oswalt comes:

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:43 pm

Roth is now bringing up our host, Patton Oswalt. “So you know, backstage, he’s the sweetest guy around. Really. Until he sort of comes out here and kicks me in the butt. But that’s ok.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:38 pm

“How does that sound, huh?” Big applause in the room

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:37 pm

Roth is discussing an upcoming multi-year archival initiative, “to capture the full richness of our craft”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:37 pm

The word of the year is “archives.” “It’s legacy time, folks. If we don’t see our history now, we’re  going to lose it forever.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:36 pm

“We now have about 4000 VES members in 39 countries, so we’ve got the world covered.”

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:36 pm

Roth is discussing “new code of conduct” adapted in the guild this past year. 

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:35 pm

VES Executive Director Eric Roth is now paying tribute to the night’s honorees including Chris Meledandri of Illumination Entertainment, and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

matthewgrobar February 5, 20197:34 pm

The 17th Annual VES Awards are up and running, but the sound in the press room is not