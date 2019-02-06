The 17th annual VES Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Deadline will be live-blogging the affair and updating the winners list live. Patton Oswalt is hosting the Visual Effects Society’s gala, which celebrates the best VFX artistry and innovation in film, animation, TV, commercials and video games across 24 categories.

The winner of the VES Award for Photoreal Feature has gone on to win the Visual Effects Oscar 10 of the 16 times it has been presented, but it hasn’t been much of a harbinger for the past half-decade or so. Last year the VES Award went to War for the Planet of the Apes, while the Academy Award was claimed by Blade Runner 2049, as Roger Deakins won for the first time in his 14th nominations. The Jungle Book won both in 2017, but VES and Oscar failed to match up in either of the previous two years.

Disney

Battling for Photoreal Feature this year are Avengers: Infinity War — which leads the field with six nominations — Christopher Robin, Ready Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Welcome to Marwen. All are up for the VFX Academy Award as well except for Marwen; First Man also will vie for Oscar gold.

Deadline’s Matt Grobar is at the Hilton, and Erik Pedersen is manning the editors desk. Here’s how we are seeing it.

Here are the winners so far:

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Thanos

Jan Philip Cramer, Darren Hendler, Paul Story, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Lost in Space; Humanoid

Chad Shattuck, Paul Zeke, Julia Flanagan, Andrew McCartney

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Titan

Gerardo Aguilera. Ashraf Ghoniem, Vasilis Pazionis, Hartwell Durfor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Ian Farnsworth, Pav Grochola, Simon Corbaux, Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project

Altered Carbon

Philipp Kratzer, Daniel Fernandez, Xavier Lestourneaud, Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Mortal Engines; London

Matthew Sandoval, James Ogle, Nick Keller, Sam Tack

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Age of Sail

John Kahrs, Kevin Dart, Cassidy Curtis, Theresa Latzko

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Ready Player One; The Shining, Overlook Hotel

Mert Yamak, Stanley Wong, Joana Garrido, Daniel-Ștefan Gagiu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse; Graphic New York City

Terry Park, Bret St. Clair, Kimberly Liptrap, Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project

Lost in Space, “Pilot; Impact Area”

Philip Engström, Kenny Vähäkari, Jason Martin, Martin Bergquist

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Terra Nova

Thomas Battistetti, Mélanie Geley, Mickael Le Mezo, Guillaume Hoarau

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

First Man

Paul Lambert, Kevin Elam, Tristan Myles, Ian Hunter, JD Schwalm

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, “Pilot”

Erik Henry. Matt Robken, Bobo Skipper, Deak Ferrand, Pau Costa

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

Avengers: Infinity War; Titan

Sabine Laimer, Tim Walker, Tobias Wiesner, Massimo Pasquetti

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Lost in Space; Impact; Crash Site Rescue

David Wahlberg, Douglas Roshamn, Sofie Ljunggren, Fredrik Lönn

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Apple; Welcome Home

Michael Ralla, Steve Drew, Alejandro Villabon, Peter Timberlake

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Ready Player One; New York Race

Daniele Bigi, Edmund Kolloen, Mathieu Vig, Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Childish Gambino’s Pharos

Keith Miller, Alejandro Crawford, Thelvin Cabezas, Jeremy Thompson