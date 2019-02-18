Veep’s Selina Meyer has a special Presidents Day message to America, though maybe she just means “real Americans,” and she certainly hasn’t figured out just who that would be.

In a new trailer for the seventh and final season of HBO’s Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Selina manages to insult her fellow Americans – “the entire country is getting more disgusting by the second” – while at the same time courting votes.

Check out the trailer above.

And in a special Presidents Day introduction tweeted today along with the new trailer – see that one below – Selina is a bit more sweet-tempered. Hardly believable, but still.

Taken together, the tweet and the trailer are as fine a Presidents Day gift as anyone’s likely to receive today – if only for the instant-classic Veep line delivered by the incomparable Louis-Dreyfus. When her Selina is told that internal feedback indicates that at least one staffer anonymously complained of a hostile workplace atmosphere that inhibited the free flow of criticism, Selina snaps, “What dumb asshole said that?”

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus, the Veep cast includes Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy C. Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson and Sarah Sutherland.

The series was created by Armando Iannucci, and is executive produced by David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory.

Veep premieres Sunday, March 31, 10:30 pm ET/PT on HBO.

Check out the trailer above, and the tweet below.