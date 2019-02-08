Julia Louis Dreyfus and David Mandel lifted the lid on the final season of Veep – calling it the “right ending for America” as well as joking about potential spin-offs.

The pair discussed the final seven episodes of the HBO comedy. Louis Dreyfus, speaking to TCA via videotape from Austria, said that her character Selina Meyer is “truer to herself by the time the season ends”. She added that she was “wasn’t sure evolution is her game” about the former Vice President and President, who is looking to get back to the Oval Office. “I would also add that where our show ends up is a place I’m very happy about.”

“It’s the right ending for America,” added Mandel.

The Seinfeld writer, who joined as showrunner for season five, also joked to Deadline about the possibility of doing any spin-offs, and whether they had five different ideas ala Game of Thrones. “We’ve got four [spin-off ideas], we don’t have five. We’re going to meet Richard’s parents and find out how they met.”

Mandel also addressed the fact that the final season is seven episodes, fewer than the ten episodes that the previous seasons have aired. “It wasn’t a big decision; we went in [after] having finished the last season to figure out where it was going to end and working out how long it would take to get to the end. We were given a wonderful chance by HBO to explore, whether that meant two years, two years and a movie and we reached a natural point story wise and so I can only say the [seven episodes] are crazy jampacked episodes. There’s more than ten episodes of material jammed in to them,” he said.

The former Curb Your Enthusiasm exec producer said that Dreyfuss’ cancer (which he joked that he gave her via radiation poisoning) allowed the team to figure out a story that fit in with the current sturm und drang political system.

He added that the audience often falls into the trap of assuming that characters are Trump or Clinton-esque. “It doesn’t always go that way. This season, everyone will be pleasantly surprised in a very funny way.”

Veep returns for its seventh and final season on March 31. Two-time Emmy winner Tony Hale returns as devoted bodyman Gary, Anna Chlumsky plays her right-hand woman Amy, Matt Walsh stars as former spokesperson, Reid Scott as ultra-ambitious Dan, Kevin Dunn as campaign manager Ben, Gary Cole as analyst Kent, Sam Richardson as staffer Richard and Sarah Sutherland as Catherine, Selina’s daughter.