Attorneys representing the mother of former ER Actress Vanessa Marquez have filed a wrongful death claim against the City of South Pasadena. Marquez, who recurred as nurse Wendy Goldman on early seasons of the 1990s hit medical drama, was fatally shot by police in South Pasadena on Aug. 30, 2018. She was 49.

Police said at the time of the shooting that officers were conducting a welfare check at Marquez’s home when she allegedly pulled out a “BB-type” replica gun, causing an officer to open fire in response. Marquez was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Legal documents obtained by Deadline today show Marquez’s mother, Delia McElfresh, is being represented by the Law Offices of Vicki I. Sarmiento, located in Alhambra, Calif. The claim was filed by Sarmiento and Dale K. Galipo.

The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, alleges battery, negligence, unlawful entry, false arrest/imprisonment, wrongful death, negligent training, conspiracy, seizure of property, failure to summon prompt medical care and violation of the Bane Act — which forbids acts of violence because of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, etc.

The attorneys said in a statement that Marquez was “an accomplished Latina actor.”

They added that the late actress’s laptop and cell phones were seized after the shooting by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives who were brought in to investigate the case.

The claim alleges the sheriff’s department has refused to return Marquez’s property, and says a separate claim will be filed against the department if the items are not returned.

Marquez made headlines in 2017, when she tweeted that former co-worker and then-ER star George Clooney “helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on ER.”

Clooney released a statement at the time saying: “I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career, then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”

In addition to ER, Marquez’s credits include Stand and Deliver, a recurring role on Malcolm and Eddie and roles on Melrose Place and as the Cuban ambassador’s secretary in the 1992 Seinfeld episode “The Cheever Letters.” Her last TV credit was the 2001 TV movie Fire & Ice.