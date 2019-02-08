National Geographic and Procter & Gamble have partnered on Activate, a new multiplatform storytelling partnership and six-part documentary series co-produced by Global Citizen and RadicalMedia. The multi-platform series, which will premiere globally this fall on Nat Geo, will focus on extreme poverty, inequality and sustainability issues to mobilize global citizens to drive change.

Through activists including Uzo Aduba, Rachel Brosnahan, Hugh Jackman, Gayle King, Usher and Pharrell Williams, viewers will hear the stories, meet the people and witness firsthand the work that is being done to combat extreme poverty and inspire a global movement.

Each episode delves into a different issue connected to the root causes of extreme poverty, following a specific Global Citizen campaign and organizers, amplifiers, grassroots activists and the people whose lives are being changed.

The multiplatform partnership will include a 12-page custom print section for Activate in the September issue of National Geographic magazine as well as custom story stretches aligned with each episode, custom digital articles and social media moments. The partnership will also include a digital headquarters for consumers who would like to dive deeper into the six critical issues highlighted in the series.

You can watch a sizzle reel below the story.

In addition, Nat Geo has renewed its successful summer series Yellowstone Live for a second season as part of his natural history programming slate, and ordered two new series, six-episode America, and four-episode Planet of the Whales, both for premiere in 2021, along with Photo Ark, a two-hour event special for premiere in 2020.

America, from Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, Dan Rees, Hugh Pearson, and Tom Stephens, takes viewers through iconic American regions, the frozen north, the Pacific Coast, the Wild West, the grassy heartland and the East Coast, looking at the effects of human activity and the future for America’s wildlife.

Planet of the Whales hails from National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry, and Brian Armstrong and Shannon Malone-DeBenedictis of Red Rock Films. Filmed for more than two and a half years, in 24 locations, the series reveals the incredible life of five different whale species.

Photo Ark, from National Geographic photographer Joel Startore and WGBH-Boston will air as two two-hour event specials. They will follow Sartore as he tries to save everything he can through photography. Each installment will also focus on the animals themselves with sequences that add context.