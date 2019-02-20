The Office alum Rainn Wilson is set to co-star opposite Sasha Lane in Utopia, Amazon’s adaptation of the British series, written by Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn.

Amazon Studios

Utopia follows a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

Wilson will play Michael Stearns. Once a promising virologist, Michael is now a forgotten scientist who’s lost his edge—under-appreciated and underfunded in his laboratory work. When a nationwide outbreak of a deadly flu arises, Michael offers his expertise, and soon finds he has landed smack in the middle of something much bigger.

Lane plays the lead, Jessica Hyde.

The Amazon adaptation is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America/Kudos and Amazon Studios. Executive producing alongside Flynn are Jessica Rhoades, Kelly, Kudos’ Karen Wilson and Diederick Santer as well as Sharon Hall. Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted & Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America, oversees production for Endemol Shine.

Wilson can be seen in the Star Trek: Short Treks series as con-man Harry Mudd. He will be seen in a recurring role on CBS’ Mom and will appear in the series finale of Amazon’s Transparent. Wilson is coming up in the indie feature Blackbird opposite Kate Winslet and Susan Sarandon. Last summer, he co-starred in the summer hit Meg.

In addition to The Office, his series credits also include HBO’s Six Feet Under, Fox’s Backstrom and Showtime’s Roadies..He is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Sloane Offer.