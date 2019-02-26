Ashleigh LaThrop (Sirens), Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), Farrah Mackenzie (Ascension) and Christopher Denham (Billions) have joined the cast of Utopia, Amazon’s straight-to-series adaptation of the British drama, written by Gone Girl author and screenwriter Gillian Flynn.

Utopia follows a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

Amazon

LaThrop will play Becky. Bright and big-hearted, she uses her kindness and empathy as a way to get closer to the graphic novel she desperately needs to save her life. Borges is Wilson Wilson, a brilliant, paranoid and eccentric conspiracy theorist who is obsessed with Utopia and convinced that it hides more dark secrets about the very future of our world.

Mackenzie plays Alice, an adopted foster child who is bright and curious, with a steely resolve when challenged and thrown into the dangerous world of our Nerds. Denham is Arby, a shark-like menace who’s emotionally stunted and socially disconnected but whose cold facade starts crumbling as he learns some dangerous truths about his childhood.

Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, Dan Byrd and Cory Michael Smith also star in Utopia, a co-production between Endemol Shine North America/Kudos and Amazon Studios. Executive producing alongside Flynn are Jessica Rhoades, Kelly, Kudos’ Karen Wilson and Diederick Santer as well as Sharon Hall. Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted & Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America, oversees production for Endemol Shine.

LaThrop’s credits include The Kominsky Method, The 100 and the feature sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Free. She next recurs on Sirens and on Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale. Borges co-stars on You’re the Worst, and his film credits include Private Life and Driver X. He next recurs on Netflix’s Living with Yourself.

Mackenzie appeared on Coat of Many Colors and Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors and in the features Ascension, Logan Lucky and the upcoming Please Stand By. Denham’s TV credits include One Dollar and recurring on Billions, and he has appeared is such films as Money Monster, Shutter Island, Duplicity and Charlie Wilson’s War.