Entrepreneur Troy Carter, who exited Spotify last summer after serving as its Global Head of Creator Services, has been signed by UTA to develop projects across film, TV, theater and other areas.

Carter offers a unique background in music and entertainment and was an early innovator in the realm of digital music and media, building massive online fanbases for artists like Lady Gaga. He has several film and TV projects in development at Netflix, Universal Pictures and Apple. UTA said it will help set up projects in theater. Carter got an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special, for his work on HBO’s Lady Gaga Presents the Monster Ball Tour: At Madison Square Garden. He also appeared as a guest judge on Season 7 of ABC’s hit prime-time show, Shark Tank.

“Troy Carter has achieved success in everything he’s done,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “He’s not only one of today’s most innovative, self-made leaders in music and tech, he’s broken ground as a creator, an executive and investor. His unique vision for the future will touch every area of UTA and we look forward to exploring new avenues of business with him.”

“UTA is becoming a creative hub at the intersection of music and art culture,” Carter said. “Jeremy Zimmer and his team are passionate, hungry and have shown exemplary taste when presenting me with projects. I look forward to working with them on this next chapter and bringing inspiring stories to the world.”

At Spotify, where he is still an adviser, Carter built and led a team focusing on bridging the gap between the brand and the creative community. Carter is also an investor with more than 80 holdings in companies including Uber, Dropbox, Lyft, Spotify, Slack, Warby Parker, Gimlet Media and The Skimm.

The music industry veteran has worked with influential labels and management companies such as Bad Boy Entertainment and Erving Wonder. In 2007, he founded Atom Factory, which he leveraged to grow a successful talent management division. Carter has since managed globally renowned artists such as Lady Gaga, John Legend, Eve, Nelly, Meghan Trainor and Priyanka Chopra.