EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed UK actor Sam Adewunmi for representation in all areas. Adewunmi was most recently seen as the lead in Shola Amoo’s The Last Tree, which has its debut at Sundance.

Adewunmi stars as Femi, a British boy of Nigerian heritage who, after a happy childhood in rural Lincolnshire, moves to inner London to live with his mom. Struggling with the unfamiliar culture and values of his new environment, teenage Femi has to figure out which path to adulthood he wants to take, and what it means to be a young black man in London.

Up next, Adewunmi is set to appear in the upcoming Agustí Villaronga-directed drama Born A King, opposite Ed Skrein and Laurence Fox. Other credits include UK film The Hatton Garden Job, with Matthew Good and Stephen Moyer, the ITV series Prime Suspect: 1973, BBC’s Doctor Who, and Sky’s Lucky Man.

Adewunmi will continue to be repped by Identity Agency Group in the UK.