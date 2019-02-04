UTA has hired comedy promoter Georgie Donnelly as an agent in its Comedy Touring division. She will be based in London along with last year’ comedy agent hire Bjorn Wentlandt and book and rep comedy acts internationally.

Donnelly, a leading producer at Edinburgh Fringe, most recently was Head of Comedy at Kilimanjaro Live where she toured UK acts including Tape Face, Jessica Fostekew and Tony Law.

Before that, she lived in Australia and worked at Laughing Stock Productions, producing acts including Felicity Ward, Demi Lardner, Chopper and Sammy J & Randy. She began her career in the UK as an agent at RBM Comedy.

“We are thrilled to have Georgie join our expanding global team,” said Nick Nuciforo, Head of Comedy Touring at UTA, in a release announcing Donnelly’s hire. “Her extensive and unique experience in promotion will be an invaluable resource to our team. She is a respected figure in the industry, and we look forward to working with her.”