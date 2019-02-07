EXCLUSIVE: Star of stage and screen Catherine Zeta-Jones has signed with UTA in all areas. Zeta-Jones won an Academy Award or her role as vaudevillian murderess Velma Kelly in Rob Marshall’s adaptation of Chicago and earned a Tony Award for Lead Actress In A Musical for her role as Desirée Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. She currently stars in the Facebook Watch series Queen America.

Zeta-Jones broke out in her role in The Mask of Zorro opposite Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins. She has since established herself as a leading actress in globally renowned features and cult classics across genres. She has worked with some of Hollywood’s most renowned filmmakers. She appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s Traffic, Ocean’s 12 and Side Effects as well as Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal and the Coen Brothers’ Intolerable Cruelty.

On the TV side, she recently starred in the Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother in which she portrayed the real-life Griselda Blanco. She also played portrayed Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland in Ryan Murphy’s Golden Globe-nominated series Feud for FX.

Zeta-Jones also participates in many humanitarian endeavors and supports a number of charities and causes. For her admirable film and charitable efforts, she was appointed as the Commander Of The Order Of The British Empire in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Zeta-Jones continues to be repped by Paul Lyon-Maris of Independent Talent Group in the UK and Ziffren Brittenham.