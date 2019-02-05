UTA has bolstered its digital media and talent roster with the acquisition of Digital Brand Architects, which reps leading digital influencers. The agency also took DBA’s interest in Digital Brand Products, which builds and brokers licensed products around DBA’s clients, and the premium audio studio and distribution entity Dear Media.

Founded in 2010 by CEO Raina Penchansky, DBA has been co-owned by The Azoff Company since 2013, It has more than 50 employees, reps 140-plus prominent influencers and works with hundreds of leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. Spanning the travel, family, fashion, food, home and beauty sectors, its client roster includes Gabi Gregg (Gabi Fresh), Aimee Song (Song of Style), Camila Coelho, Rach Parcell (Pink Peonies), Amber Lewis (Amber Interiors), Gina Homolka (Skinnytaste), Gaby Dalkin (What’s Gaby Cooking), Naomi Davis (Love Taza), Genevieve Padalecki (Now & Gen), Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam), Emily Schuman (Cupcakes and Cashmere) and more.

From left: Lake, Penchansky and Flaherty DBA

DBA will continue to operate as a separate, independent company and maintain its brand identity and existing business operations, including its offices in New York and Los Angeles. It will remain under the leadership of Penchansky, Partner and EVP Brand Partnerships Reesa Lake and Partner and EVP Talent Management Vanessa Flaherty.

UTA

“Raina and her team have built an extraordinary company, with an inspiring, client-first culture, that has allowed them to be true leaders in the influencer marketplace,” said Brent Weinstein, UTA Partner and Chief Innovation Officer, who will oversee DBA and its associated entities. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with the entire DBA, DBP and Dear Media teams to help ensure that our organizations and clients continue to be leaders and innovators in this fast-growing space.”

Said Penchansky: “Simply put, DBA and UTA are a great fit. Both companies were out front in recognizing the potential of the digital talent marketplace, and we have like-minded missions, values and culture. By joining one of the premier companies in the global talent industry, DBA has an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate growth, offer a new wealth of creative opportunities to clients and dedicate even more resources to expanding our leadership in innovation.”