Bleecker Street’s Leave No Trace took home the movie prize for best adapted screenplay and Russell T Davies and author John Preston won the TV award for BBC/Amazon’s A Very English Scandal tonight at the 31st annual USC Scripter Awards.

The awards honor the authors of printed works alongside the screenwriters who adapt their stories.

This year’s film honor, which presented to screenwriters Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini, and Peter Rock, whose novel My Abandonment the script was based, will break the Scripter’s eight-year winning streak of winners going on to victory at the Oscars: Leave No Trace can’t win an Academy Award because it wasn’t nominated in the category.

Granik directed the pic, which stars Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie as a military veteran father and his daughter living an unconventional life off-the-grid in a public park in Portland before they are put into social services and live in conventional housing and adjust to modern life.

The other finalists for the Scripter movie award were the writers and authors of Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Death of Stalin and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

On the TV side, Davies won the Scripter for adapting A Very English Scandal, and author John Preston who wrote the novel. The BBC/Amazon limited series stars Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and tells the story of disgraced British politician Jeremy Thorpe (Grant), who was tried, but acquitted, of conspiring to murder his ex-lover, Norman Scott.

The other TV finalists this year were writers and authors from FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and The Looming Tower, Showtime’s Patrick Melrose and HBO’s Sharp Objects.

The black-tie Scripters awards dinner was held at USC’s Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library. Howard Rodman, a USC professor and past president of the WGA West, served as chair of the selection committee, which chose the finalists from a field of 90 film and 55 television adaptations.

The Scripter have awarded their film prize since 1988. In 2016, the USC Libraries inaugurated a new Scripter award for television adaptation.

Here are this year’s official winners:

FILM

Leave No Trace

Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini, based on the novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock

Bleecker Street and Mariner Books

TV

A Very English Scandal

Russell T Davies and author John Preston

Amazon Studios and Other Press