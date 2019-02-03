The first look at Jordan Peele’s forthcoming horror Us freaked us out with doppelgangers, a pair of scissors and Lupita Nyong’o‘s creepy laugh. The newest trailer, which debuted during the Super Bowl, slathers on the creepiness and gives us a bigger peek — but not much — into what Us is really about.

The trailer continues to tease us with some bonafide freakiness as Nyong’o’s character is suspecting something isn’t right as she and her on-screen husband played by Winston Duke try to enjoy a little vacation with their family. “It’s like there’s this black cloud hanging over us.”

From there, we get to see the freaky family and subject to Peele’s knack for making cringe and internally scream with fright.

Us, which Peele also wrote, will make its premiere next month at SXSW and will be released by Universal Pictures on Friday, March 15, 2019. When it came to his feature 2017 directorial debut Get Out, Peele debuted the pic at Sundance as their secret screening. That movie went on to deliver Peele an original screenplay Oscar win as well as $255.4M at the WW box office.

Watch the new trailer above.