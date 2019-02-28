Jordan Peele’s second movie, Us, landed on tracking this morning, and projections are pointing toward a $35 million opening, with the potential to hit $40M.

That’s just above the $33.3M to which Peele’s previous $4.5M-budgeted horror thriller Get Out opened, before turning around a 5.3x multiple of $176M stateside ($255.4M worldwide), earning four Oscar nominations including Best Picture and a win for Peele’s Original Screenplay.

In Us, from Universal and Monkeypaw, a family’s serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgängers begin to terrorize them. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon star.

Us makes its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 8 and Universal specifically moved the pic a week later from its original release date of March 15 to March 22. Late year, A Quiet Place lit SXSW on fire off its world premiere there, a momentum that carried over to that pic’s opening a month later: The John Krasinski-directed horror thriller was expected to open in the $30Ms, and posted a $50M three-day total. It would not be a shocker if Us overindexes.

There isn’t any new major studio competition for Us on its opening weekend, but Disney’s Captain Marvel will be in its third weekend in the marketplace. That pic is tracking toward a $100M-$125M opening.

Note some tracking services haven’t reported their official projections yet, so this figure could uptick in another hour.

Peele produced, wrote and directed Us under his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Monkeypaw creative director Ian Cooper. Also producing are Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum.