Disturbing news from Caracas tonight as the U.S. State Department confirms that Univision reporter Jorge Ramos and his crew were held against their will today by Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro at his Mireflores Castle.

Univision reported that its veteran journalist and crew were “being arbitrarily detained” after the embattled leader objected to questions Ramos asked him. Colombian journalist Daniel Coronell, preisident of News for Univision in the U.S., confirmed via Twitter that Ramos and his team have been released after having their phones and equipment confiscated.

.@StateDept has received word the journalist @jorgeramosnews and his team are being held against their will at Miraflores Palace by Nicolas Maduro. We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching. #Venezuela — Kimberly Breier (@WHAAsstSecty) February 26, 2019

.@NicolasMaduro has detained a United States citizen & journalist @Univision anchor @jorgeramosnews & his news crew & seized their equipment because he didn’t like the questions he was being asked. https://t.co/MQdbzbvljl — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 26, 2019