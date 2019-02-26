Disturbing news from Caracas tonight as the U.S. State Department confirms that Univision reporter Jorge Ramos and his crew were held against their will today by Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro at his Mireflores Castle.
Univision reported that its veteran journalist and crew were “being arbitrarily detained” after the embattled leader objected to questions Ramos asked him. Colombian journalist Daniel Coronell, preisident of News for Univision in the U.S., confirmed via Twitter that Ramos and his team have been released after having their phones and equipment confiscated.
MORE TO COME…