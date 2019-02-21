Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, has joined the USC School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) Board of Councilors which helps guide the college’s overall planning, development, and fundraising efforts.

“Donna’s understanding of global industry trends and insight about what makes media entertaining and impactful will be very valuable to our School,” said Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts who made the announcement today.

“I look forward to her contributions to the Board, and to the future growth of all our divisions. She will also be a great inspiration to our students,” added Daley.

Board of Councilors Chair Frank Price states, “Donna is a proven business leader at the helm of one of the industry’s most successful film studios, and her experience and knowledge will contribute immensely to our overall vision for the School and its talented students. We are honored to have her join the Board.”

Langley joins notable industry icons on the Board including Chair Frank Price, Frank Biondi, Jr., Barry Diller, Lee Gabler, David Geffen, Jim Gianopulos, Brian Grazer, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Alan Levine, George Lucas, Michael Lynton, Don Mattrick, Bill M. Mechanic, Barry Meyer, Sidney Poitier, Shonda Rhimes, John Riccitiello, Barney Rosenzweig, Scott Sassa, Steven Spielberg, Kevin Tsujihara, John Wells, Jim Wiatt, and Robert Zemeckis.

States Langley, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the School of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors. I look forward to working with Dean Elizabeth Daley and my Board colleagues on behalf of the School’s talented students, who come from around the world to pursue their dreams of joining our creative community during a time of rapid transformation in the industry.”