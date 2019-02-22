Happy Endings alum Adam Pally and Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) are set as the leads of NBC’s Uninsured, a multi-camera comedy from The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Dan Levy, executive producer Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV. Pally will serve as co-executive producer on the pilot, which also has cast as series regulars Jessy Hodges (Barry) and Amer Padha-Chatel (Beecham House).

Written by Levy, Uninsured centers around young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliott) who end up having to take care of Dave’s parents who have mishandled their finances and need help to pay down a sizable debt.

ABC/RICHARD FOREMAN

Pally’s Dave, Rebecca’s husband, is a natural hype man with a good heart. Elliott’s Rebecca is a super mom who longs for the kind of order she can never achieve in a chaotic household.

Pally and Elliott did not need a chemistry test together as they already played a couple in an episode of Pally’s ABC comedy series Happy Endings.

Hodges will play Joanna, Dave’s edgy younger sister. Chadha-Patel is Aram, Dave’s business partner who is fast talking and always trying to make a deal.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Levy executive produces with Robinson and Alison Greenspan via Robinson’s Doug Robinson Productions. Sony TV is the studio.

Pally starred as Max Blum on Happy Endings, which aired on ABC for three seasons. He stars in Champaign, Ill for YouTube/Sony also had starring stints on Fox/Hulu’s The Mindy Project and Fox’s Making History. Pally frequently appeared as Eric Trump on The President Show, which he produces through his Clone Wolf Production banner. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Del Shaw.

Elliott is best known for her four seasons as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. She was recently seen co-starring in Bravo’s first scripted half hour comedy, Odd Mom Out. Her other credits include Alone Together and How I Met Your Mother. She most recently appeared in Clara’s Ghost, which premiered at Sundance last year.

Hodges recent credits include a recurring on Graves, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce and most recently PEN15. She’ll next be seen in a recurring role on Barry.

Chadha-Patel’s TV credits include Beecham House and Year of the Rabbit.