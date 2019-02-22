When Netflix found out that two mega-fans of Umbrella Academy were tying the knot in New York City the streamer found the perfect way to celebrate Their Chemical Romance.

A 60-foot black umbrella provided the coolest canopy imaginable for Kat and Ducky when the pair married the afternoon after St. Valentine’s Day in the middle of Bryant Park. Netflix also feted the nupitals with a mini-parade through Times Square and a rousing live performance by the Academy’s Klaus Hargreeves (aka actor Robert Sheehan).

And, as icing on the proverbial wedding cake, a sweet toast to the couple was made at a pop-up version of the show’s infamous Griddy’s Doughnut Shop, which also offered up free hot coffee and slightly frigid doughnuts to passersby.

Netflix

The Feb. 15 wedding coincided with the premiere of Umbrella Academy and was especially apt considering the inaugural episode’s title: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals.”

The 10-episode first season has been stirring plenty of interest among fans while critics are somewhat divided on the show’s subversive deconstruction of superhero teams. Season 2 has not been officially locked in but all the signals from Netflix suggest a return to the strange saga of the Hargreeves brood.

Umbrella Academy stars Sheehan, Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman and David Castañeda as the adult children of the eccentric tycoon Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who adopted and raised them as superheroes-in-training.

The series is based on the Eisner Award-winning Dark Horse Comics series by writer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Ba. Way is more famous as the lead singer of the multi-platinum band My Chemical Romance, known for alt-rock albums like The Black Parade (2006) and Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010) before their 2011 break-up.