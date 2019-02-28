UK artist/director Rapman, a.k.a Andrew Onwubolu, is set to direct Blue Story, a feature film which he also wrote based on his short video trilogy of the same name. Paramount Pictures acquired the worldwide distribution rights and is aiming to release the pic sometime this year. BBC Films developed and co-financed the project, which will film at locations in South London.

Damian Jones of DJ Films and Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor of Joi Productions are producing the film, while Charles Moore and Paul Grindey of Viewfinder, Rose Garnett and Eva Yates of BBC Films, and Rapman will serve as executive producers.

Pulling from his own personal experiences and aspects of his childhood, Rapman depicts a tragic tale of a friendship between Timmy and Marco, two young boys from opposing postcodes. Timmy, a shy, smart, naive and timid young boy from Deptford, goes to school in Peckham where he strikes up a friendship with Marco, a charismatic, streetwise kid from the local area. Although from warring postcodes, the two quickly form a firm friendship until it is tested and they wind up on rival sides of a street war.

Rapman will star in the film, which will feature his own style of narration and rap, opposite a cast of up and coming talent that includes Stephen Odubola (The Legend Of Tarzan), Micheal Ward, Khali Best (EastEnders), Max Fincham (Pokemon Detective Pikachu), Kadeem Ramsay (Sex Education), Karla-Simone Spence (Wannabe), and Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

Rapman gained attention through his music and short film trilogies, culminating in 2018’s YouTube sensation Shiro’s Story, which has amassed over 7 million views. Set to his original music and lyrics, Shiro’s Story is a tale of love and loss set amidst the toughest streets of South London. The project led to Rapman being signed by JAY-Z’s global entertainment and management company and label, Roc Nation.