Turner confirmed Thursday that TBS’ planned reboot of Michael Moore’s docuseries TV Nation is not going forward. That puts an end for now to the project, which TNT originally greenlighted and announced during the May 2017 upfronts. At the time the series was to be called Michael Moore Live From the Apocalypse.

A Turner spokesperson told Deadline today the scheduling never worked out with Moore. Since the series was announced, he mounted a one-man Broadway show, the anti-Donald Trump play The Terms of My Surrender, which opened in July 2017 and closed after three months; and he made and released the feature documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, the follow-up to his Oscar-winning Fahrenheit 9/11, this past September.

The reboot originally was eyeing a late-fall 217 premiere and was to be reminiscent of those TV Nation days (that nonfiction series won an Emmy in 2005) combining documentary and Moore’s comedic satire. The new show was to shine a light on DC politics, Wall Street and the 1%.

The series was to be “a raucous gathering place for millions of our fellow citizens in desperate need of a break from the screaming pundits and the purveyors of ‘alternative facts,’ ” Moore said at the time. “Our show will be dangerous and relentless. And it will be the destination for those who want to know what’s really going on and what they might be able to do about it.”

Variety first broke the news of the show being scrapped.