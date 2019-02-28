Tubi and NBCUniversal have set a deal that will see a trove of nearly 400 vintage TV episodes and films land on the ad-supported Tubi streaming service.

The titles covered by the deal will bring a nostalgic tear to many Gen-Xer eyes. The roster includes Xena: Warrior Princess, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, The A-Team, Punky Brewster, The Incredible Hulk, Quantum Leap and the original versions of Magnum, P.I., Battlestar Galactica, Bionic Woman, and She-Ra: Princess of Power.

The ad-supported area of streaming has gained momentum of late, with NBCUniversal announcing plans for its own service launching in 2020 on the Comcast and Sky footprints, and Viacom acquiring Pluto TV.

“We’re excited to be a home to this robust library of world-class, iconic content from NBCUniversal that appeals across generations,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “We are aggressively working to expand our library, and this is one of many deals to come for Tubi.”

In January, Tubi announced ambitious plans for 2019, including a nine-figure investment in new content. The company also highlighted recent growth, including a steep increase in viewing in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Tubi’s current library numbers about 12,000 movies and TV series, or about 40,000 hours of content. Widely distributed for several years now across Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, Xfinity X1 and other outlets, the app has a high degree of visibility.