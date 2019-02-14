EXCLUSIVE: Sam Shepard’s 39-year-old True West is definitely on a roll: Broadway theatergoers can see Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano in the play, London theatergoers can see Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington and Johnny Flynn in the same roles, and in April Amazon’s Audible subscribers can hear the latter production.

Audible plans an April 4 audio release of the West End True West, “allowing global audiences to experience the celebrated production after the live show concludes at London’s Vaudeville Theatre,” Audible announced today. True West closes in London Feb. 23 (though Harington departs the production Feb. 16).

“We’re thrilled that True West has been recorded for an Audible release,” said Harington and Flynn in a statement. “It has been a very special production for us and it is great that people will now have a chance to experience Sam Shepard’s exceptional play beyond the end of its run at the Vaudeville Theatre”

The audio release, available exclusively from Audible, is directed by the production’s director, Matthew Dunster, and will feature music composed for the stage by Joe Zeitlin and Johnny Flynn.

Audible says that the release of True West in audio is a continuation of the company’s commitment to fostering creative talent in theatre and bringing theatrical productions to new audiences, which includes its partnership with London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and its $5 million Emerging Playwright Fund to commission and produce works by emerging playwrights. Audible bills itself as the world’s largest producer and provider of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment.