After a three-and-a-half year hiatus, Nic Pizzolatto’s crime anthology series True Detective returned for a third season last month. The new installment, headlined by Mahershala Ali, is five weeks into its eight-episode run, and the network is very happy with it.

“Creatively, ratings-wise, it did everything that we wanted it to do,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said in an interview with Deadline. “It’s up to 8 million viewers an episode, we were thrilled with the review, I think fans have really liked it. Obviously acting is superb. I was very, very, very happy with all aspects of it.”

Is HBO already thinking about a fourth installment?

“I think we are going to handle it the same way as the last one — iIf Nic has an idea that he is excited about, we will talk about it but not rushing into anything,” Bloys said. “I think Nic is enjoying the current success of the show and maybe has something percolating but nothing has come to us yet.”

Starring Ali as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas, the current season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Ray Fisher, Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney, Deborah Ayorinde, Rhys Wakefield, Sarah Gadon, Emily Nelson, Brandon Flynn, Michael Graziadei, Josh Hopkins, Jodi Balfour and Mamie Gummer co-star. Pizzolatto is the sole writer of the third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. He also directs alongside Daniel Sackheim and Jeremy Saulnier.