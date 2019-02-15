“You cannot go back to your normal life after tonight. You guys need to own the fact that what we’re about to do is criminal,” warns Ben Affleck’s character in the newly released trailer for the J.C. Chandor-directed Netflix film, Triple Frontier.

Affleck heads the A-list ensemble that includes Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund, and Adria Arjona.

Co-written by Chandor and Mark Boal, the film follow a group of former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. Things take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

The film will available on Netflix in select theaters March 13.

Check out the new trailer above.