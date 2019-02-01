There will be no fourth season for Travelers. Netflix has cancelled the sci-fi series after three seasons. Star Eric McCormack revealed the news Friday via social media.

“A lot of you have been asking about the possibility of a season four, but many of you have been saying, ‘Look, if this is it, what a moving and surprising and profound ending it is,’” McCormack wrote. “Well, I’m afraid it is. Who knows what the future holds, but Travelers Program 1, as we call it, is complete … Much love from 3468 in the 21st.”

Created by Brad Wright, and starring McCormack, Travelers is set hundreds of years from now when the last surviving humans discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. These “travelers” assume the lives of seemingly random people, while secretly working as teams to perform missions in order to save humanity from a terrible future.

The first two seasons had aired on Showcase in Canada before streaming on Netflix, with Season 3 of the series airing exclusively on Netflix. It premiered in Canada in October 2016 as the highest-rated new fall series. Netflix took over last May as the exclusive first-run network for the drama series in every territory around the world, including Canada.

MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore co-star. Wright and Carrie Mudd of Peacock Alley Entertainment are executive producers.