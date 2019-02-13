There’s no launch date for the final season of Transparent but Amazon Studios boss today proclaimed the musical movie that ends the Jill Soloway series that put the streamer on the map “does everything you want it to do.”

Keeping specifics of the feature length finale that creator Jill Soloway has long planned, Jennifer Salke was ebullient about the fifth season of the now Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker and Judith Light led LA-set show.

“We signed off on that idea and trusting her to come with something incredible,” Salke told the final days of the Winter TCA in Pasadena this afternoon with TV co-heads Vernon Sanders and Albert Chang bookending by her. “All three of us sat in the front for a musical run-through,” Salke added. “We were crying. It is really special, it’s going to be incredible.”

“It’s not just special because it’s wonderfully done, it brings the whole thing full circle,” Salke announced of the saga of the often delightfully dysfunctional Pfefferman family.

To that end, Amazon intends to have Transparent go out large as well as loud.

“We’re talking about all types of things” to “eventizing” the musical movie, Salke said of the cultural touchstone series and the Soloway helmed ending that just wrapped.

Soloway will also be joining the TCA today with a “Visionary Voices” panel along side Mindy Kaling, Reed Morano and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The fifth and final season of Transparent will not be joined Jeffrey Tambor, who was ousted from the series early last year after numerous sexual harassment allegations.