EXCLUSIVE: Russell G. Jones (The Americans) and Olivia Lucy Phillip (Frozen) are set as series regulars opposite Edie Falco and Michael Chernus in CBS drama pilot Tommy (fka Nancy), from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV.

In Tommy, written by Attanasio and directed by Kate Dennis, Falco plays the title character, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles and uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

Jones will play Looper. Phlegmatic but sharp as a tack, Looper is the Chief of Staff, whose job is to keep the trains running while the new Chief of Police performs the political aspects of the job. Part of Tommy’s inner team, Looper proves to be instinctual and insightful, a good cop with good instincts and the ability to keep his mouth shut.

Phillip will portray Kate. She’s Tommy’s daughter, who seems to be everything her mother is not: soft where her mother is hard, quiet where she is commanding; deep down, however, she’s just as stubborn. A school psychologist who is married to an engineer and the mother of 8-year-old Luna, Kate lives in L.A. and is estranged from her mother, whom she resents for putting her career before her child.

Attanasio executive produces with fellow Bull exec producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

Jones’ TV credits include recurring as Norm on The Americans and as Hiram on Netflix’s Godless and guest roles on CBS’ Bull, Person of Interest, The Night Of and The Knick, among others. His film work includes Detroit and Traffic. A major theater actor, Jones appeared recently on Broadway in Saint Joan. He’s repped by Davis Spylios Management and HCKR Agency.

Phillip currently stars as Bulda in Frozen on Broadway. Other theater credits include Broadway’s Disaster! and Waitress and the West End’s production of Book of Mormon. Phillip is repped by Lasher Group and Felker Toczek