EXCLUSIVE: Patriot alum Michael Chernus is set for a lead role opposite Edie Falco in CBS drama pilot Tommy (fka Nancy), from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV.

In Tommy, written by Attanasio and directed by Kate Dennis, when a former high-ranking NYPD officer becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles (Falco), she uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political, and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

Chernus will play Ken. Rumpled, insecure, smart, wry, and a little self-deprecating, Ken is the speechwriter for L.A.’s incoming and first female Chief of Police, Tommy (Falco). Ken’s job is to channel his boss’ inner life and get it all on paper, which is put to the test immediately when tasked to write her swearing in speech without ever having met her.

Attanasio executive produces with fellow Bull exec producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

Chernus was a series regular in Amazon’s Patriot, and had a key role in Joe Swanberg’s Netflix anthology Easy. Prior to that, he starred in Manhattan for WGN and is known for his recurring role as Piper’s brother Cal Chapman on Orange is the New Black. In film, Chernus most recently starred opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal in Netflix’s The Kindergarten Teacher for Netflix. He also played Phineas Mason, aka The Tinkerer, in Spiderman: Homecoming. Chernus is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Lichter Grossman.