EXCLUSIVE: Adelaide Clemens (Rectify) is set for a lead role opposite Edie Falco and Michael Chernus in CBS drama pilot Tommy (fka Nancy), from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV.

Written by Attanasio and directed by Kate Dennis, Tommy stars Falco as the title character, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles and uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

CBS

Clemens will play Blake. As the Press Secretary for the chief of police, she focuses less on substance than on how things look. Polished, confident whip-smart and hard-working, Blake worked as Press Secretary for the previous chief of police, whom she tolerated in exchange for ample appreciation of her efforts. By comparison, she’s uneasy with the new chief, who doesn’t know her — or, as far as she can tell, like her.

The cast also includes Michael Chernus, Russell G. Jones and Olivia Lucy Phillip. Attanasio executive produces with fellow Bull exec producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

Clemens began her career on the Australian series Love My Way. She appeared in AMC’s Rectify and HBO miniseries Parade’s End, and her film credits include Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, The Automatic Hate for director Justin Lerner and recent Sundance entry To the Stars, from director Martha Stephens. Clemens is repped by UTA and Mosaic.