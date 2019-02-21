Roseanne and The Connors exec producer Tom Werner has partnered with the creators of British cult comedy The Inbetweeners for a new soccer comedy.

BBC Two has commissioned Afternoons (w/t), a six-part comedy that follows the off-the-pitch misadventures of three young soccer players on a fictional English Premier Club team.

Werner, Chairman of Liverpool, one of the most successful British soccer teams ever, will exec produce the series, which is being written and showrun by Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, alongside Caroline Leddy, who worked on The Inbetweeners as well as C4 comedy Derry Girls.

The show focuses on the footballer’s friendship; these boys from around the world are far less proficient with women, money and social media than they are at scoring goals.

Produced by Morris and Beesley’s Fudge Park, which makes Ed Westwick-fronted White Gold, the show was commissioned by Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, and Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two. Gregor Sharp is the BBC Commissioning Editor. BBC Studios is developing, financing and handling international distribution rights for the series.

“I have been friendly with Iain and Damon for quite a while, and I have longed to work with the two of them as they are such brilliant comedy writers. I hope my experience with Liverpool can provide some authenticity and humour to what is a very exciting format,” said Werner.

Allen said, “Having Iain and Damon back together on a new scripted piece is about as good as it gets in comedy. Their take on what happens off the pitch brims with their skill at creating a gang of instantly recognisable characters, memorable dialogue, deftly tuned plots and excruciating humiliation is never far away.”

“We’re delighted to be working together again, and incredibly grateful to Shane Allen and the BBC for the faith they have shown in the idea. We’re hoping to show viewers the hilarious inner lives of three young men who just happen to have a very stressful job in the public eye,” said Morris and Beesley.