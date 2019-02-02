Tom Hanks is stepping up for the Washington Post during a Super Bowl commercial. The veteran actor will narrate a 60-second spot airing during the big game about the importance of journalists.

Reports indicate the ad will have images of some of the biggest stories since World War II, with Hanks talking about journalists as the “gatherers of fact, as well as the profession’s larger importance to society,” the Post said in announcing the spot.

Hanks and Meryl Street starred in Steven Speilberg’s The Post, about the paper’s fight against the US government’s efforts to hold publication of the Pentagon Papers, which revealed secrets of the US involvement in the Vietnam war and bombings in Laos and Cambodia.

“The Super Bowl is a remarkable moment to recognize the courage and commitment of journalists around the world that is so essential to our democracy,” said WaPo publisher and CEO Fred Ryan. “We decided to seize the opportunity to make this a milestone moment in our ongoing campaign.”