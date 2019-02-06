The two who previously worked together on 2013’s Captain Phillips are looking to reunite for Fox 2000’s News of the World, based on the Paulette Jiles Civil War novel.

Luke Davies adapted the book for the big screen.

Story takes place days after Civil War and follows the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) (a newscaster of the era) and a 10-year-old girl he is tasked with bringing to her relatives. Kidd makes his money reading the latest newspaper to illiterate locals from town-to-town. The girl is orphaned after her family was murdered. Together, the two take on a band of criminals who seek to kidnap the young girl.

Variety first reported the news.