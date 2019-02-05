Adrienne Warren will reprise her critically lauded West End portrayal of Tina Turner on Broadway this fall when Tina – The Tina Turner Musical makes its New York debut.

The casting was announced by producers today. The theater, dates and additional casting will be announced in coming months.

The announcement got the approval of the What’s Love Got To Do With It icon herself: “I’m so proud of everything that Adrienne has achieved over the last year in the West End,” Turner said in statement. “She has given it everything she’s got, she has poured her soul into it, and she deserves every success. I am thrilled she will be reprising her role in New York, and I cannot wait to see her on that Broadway stage on Opening Night”.

Said Warren: “Working on this show has been a life-changing experience for me. Tina’s unshakable courage, grace and determination have been our constant inspiration, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to be part of this telling of her story. It has been an amazing year in London, working with the incredible Phyllida Lloyd, Katori Hall and the creative team, in a city that has welcomed me with open arms. Returning home to Broadway, in this role and in this show, is a dream come true”.

The casting comes as little surprise: Warren, Tony-nominated for roles in Broadway productions Shuffle Along and Bring It On: The Musical, has gotten strong reviews from critics. The production had its world premiere at London’s Aldwych Theatre last April, and has been playing to sold-out houses.

Warren will continue in the West End production through April 13. The production will continue, and currently is booking through Dec. 21. A German production opens this spring in Hamburg.

Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson. The musical was produced on the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. Nederlander Presentations, Inc. will serve as a General Partner with Stage Entertainment on Broadway.

To mark the Broadway casting, producers have released the first single, “River Deep Mountain High”, from the upcoming cast album, along with a music video featuring Warren. Check it out above.