Timothy Hutton is set as the male lead in Fox’s drama pilot based on the Endemol Shine Australia series Sisters. The untitled project (fka Sisters), starring Brittany Snow and Megalyn Echikunwoke, hails from Annie Weisman, Jason Katims, as well as the original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV and Endemol Shine North America.

Written by Weisman based on the Australian series created by Jonathan Gavin and Banks, with Leslye Headland set to direct the pilot, the drama centers on Julia Bechley (Snow), an only child who finds her life turned upside down when her father (Hutton) is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. As she dutifully begins to track down her emerging group of siblings, among a sea of brothers, Julia discovers only two sisters – both of whom quickly become a part of her now redefined family.

Hutton’s handsome, charming & brilliant Dr. Leon Bechley is a distinguished & highly respected fertility specialist. Echikunwoke plays one of the two sisters.

Weisman executive produces with Headland, True Jack’s Katims and Jeni Mulein, Banks and Endemol Shine North America president Sharon Levy. Universal produces in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Australian series Sisters, in which the father was played by Barry Otto, premiered its seven-episode first season on Network Ten in October 2017 and launched as a Netflix Original Series on September 1, 2018.

Oscar winner Hutton recently had a starring role in Netflix’s The Haunting Of Hill House. He received an Emmy nomination for his role on John Ridley’s praised ABC series American Crime. Hutton is a series regular on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder this season and has recurred on Amazon series Jack Ryan. Hutton, who is wrapping the feature The Glorias and will be seen in the pilot for FX’s Y, is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.