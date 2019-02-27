One of comedy’s “it” girls, Tiffany Haddish, has left her long-time agents at APA and is currently meeting with top agencies. Haddish departed APA just before the recent Oscar weekend and is expected to settle on a new agency home by the end of this week. She remains with her longtime manager at Artists First.

Haddish’s big break came in 2017 with Girls Trip, co-starring with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. The film has grossed more than $140 million worldwide. That same year she starred in her first stand-up special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From The Hood to Hollywood on Showtime and became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live.

She went on to star opposite Tracey Morgan on the TBS comedy series The Last O.G. and had a lead role opposite Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School. She also signed a two-year first-look deal with HBO in 2018.

Haddish next to set to voice a main character in Netflix animated comedy Tuca & Bertie and has a role in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Other upcoming films include comedy Limited Partners for Paramount, a starring role alongside Melissa McCarthy in The Kitchen and the voice of Daisy in The Secret Life of Pets 2.