Tragedy hit the Harris family this week when Precious Harris, sister of rapper-actor Tip “T.I.” Harris, died. According to a source close to the production of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, filming is continuing but not with the Harris family.

Production on the second season of the popular series, a continuation of the long-running T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle, was halted last week when Precious Harris, who had appeared on the show, was hospitalized following a car accident. Shooting subsequently resumed though caring for Precious remained T.I. and Tiny’s priority. Following Precious death, T.I. posed several touching tributes on Instagram.

Coming off strong ratings for the first season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, VH1 quietly had renewed the series for another go-round. Along with the Harris spouses, the series also stars and their children Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress, along with Monica Brown, Antonia “Toya” Wright, Letoya Luckett, Zonnique Pullins and Reginae Carter.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is executive produced by Tip Harris for Grand Hustle, Tameka Harris for Pretty Hustle and Brian Sher for Category 5. Christian Sarabia, Vinnie Kaufmann, Jennifer McGrogan and Donna Edge-Rachell serve as executive producers for 51 Minds Entertainment.