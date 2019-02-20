Management-production company Thruline Entertainment has elevated Alexandra Peck to Director of Development from her previous position as Development Coordinator. The promotion coincides with Peck’s fifth anniversary at the company.

Peck trained as an assistant at the Beverly Hills-based management-production firm before transitioning into full-time development in 2017. As Development Coordinator, Peck has helped oversee the company’s first-look deal at A+E Studios, as well as its development and production slate. Thruline’s active production slate includes two series on Netflix (Bumping Mics and Historical Roasts), a second Psych reunion movie for UCP/USA, and the recently-announced first season pick-up of the Hulu series, The Great.

“Alex has become an integral part of our growing development and production efforts, said Thruline founders Ron West, Chris Henze, JB Roberts and Willie Mercer in a joint statement. “She is well-read and incredibly organized, and she comes in each day with amazing ideas for how to bring value to our clients and our development partners. She deserves this promotion, and so much credit for the good things that are happening at Thruline.”

Thruline’s television production credits include the eight season run of the USA procedural dramedy Psych, as well as its movie spin-offs; Hulu’s I Love You America; Roast Battle at Comedy Central; Man Up! for ABC; 100 Questions for NBC; TruTV pilot Tonight Y’All; and Kings of Con for ComicCon HQ & Lionsgate Digital. Feature credits include Malevolent, the Netflix horror film starring Florence Pugh, Celia Imrie and Ben Lloyd-Hughes; the Hulu documentaries Batman & Bill and Obey Giant; and Believer, the HBO doc from Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds which premiered at Sundance 2018. Thruline’s active slate includes television projects set up at Showtime, Freeform, TNT, Fox, ITV, UCP, 20th and A+E Studios, as well as a dozen feature films. The company signed a two year, first-look television deal at A+E Studios in late 2017.

The company’s client list includes actors Academy Award-winner and seven-time Emmy winner Allison Janney, Emmy-winner Sarah Silverman; Academy Award-nominee John Hawkes, Michael Cera; Ron Livingston; Giancarlo Esposito; and, Emmy-winner Eric Stonestreet. Writers include: Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner Tony McNamara (The Favourite); Academy Award nominee Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids, Joy); multiple Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kirk Ellis (John Adams); The Miller Brothers (White Boy Rick); Noah Pink (Genius); Tami Sagher (Girls); multiple Emmy Award-winner Barry Julien (The Late Show With Steven Colbert); Steve Franks (Psych); Christopher Moynihan (Marlon); and, John Rogers (The Librarians).

Peck started at Thruline in 2014 after a stint as an assistant at Abrams Artists. She is a graduate of Temple University.