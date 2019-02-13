Returning from two weeks of preemption, NBC’s This Is Us (1.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, 7.33 million viewers) clocked its smallest demo rating to date. Even so, it handily won its slot and Tuesday night in the 18-49 age bracket.

Meanwhile, CBS’ return from hiatus of NCIS (1.3, 13.42M) – and return of Cote de Pablo’s Ziva character – logged the franchise’s largest crowd this season, matching its previous demo.

CBS clocked the largest crowds every half hour of primetime, also including FBI (1.0. 9.43M) which also bounced back from previous broadcast’s season demo low. At 10 PM, NCIS: New Orleans (0.8, 7.154M) stayed steady.

Leading in to This Is Us, NBC’s 8 PM Ellen’s Game of Games (1.5, 6.01M) was the night’s No. 2-rated show in the demo, behind only its lead-in. The network’s New Amsterdam (1.0, 5.76M) bested its closest 10 PM competitor by two tenths in its first broadcast in three weeks.

ABC American Housewife (0.9, 4.26M) ticked up from its previous week’s Tuesday debut in the demo. The Kids Are Alright (0.7, 3.20M) and 10 PM drama Rookie (0.6, 3.59M) ticked down a tenth, while Black-ish (0.8, 3.124M) and Splitting Up Together (0.6, 2.615M) stayed steady.

Not much movement on Fox’s Lethal Weapon (0.7, 3.169M) and The Gifted (0.5, 1.592M); ditto the CW’s Flash (0.6, 1.710M) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.3, 1.148M).

NBC won the night among Big 4 in the demo; CBS (1.0, 9.94M) handily dominated total viewers and came in second demo-wise. ABC (0.7, 3.39M) was third, followed by Fox (0.6, 2.38M) and CW (0.4, 1.43M).