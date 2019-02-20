NBC’s This Is Us (1.8 demo rating, 7.555 million viewers) ticked up from last week’s series low in the demo, continuing to take top spot in that metric. It’s leadin, Ellen’s Game of Games (1.4, 6.091M) was again Tuesday’s No. 2 show in the 18-49 age bracket.

CBS, meanwhile, was the most watched network every hour of Tuesday, taking the night by a 3M viewer margin. CBS peaked at 8 PM when NCIS (1.2, 12.667M) won its hour by more than 6 million viewers. F.B.I. (0.9, 9.044M) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.8, 6.990M) also dominated their hours in viewers, while NBC’s New Amsterdam (1.0, 5.609M) prevailed at 10 PM in the demo.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon (0.8, 3.276M) clocked its best demo rating in four months in the walk up to next week’s season finale, after which Gifted (0.5, 1.621M) stayed steady.

ABC comedies American Housewife (0.9, 4.365M), The Kids Are Alright (0.7, 3.414M), Splitting Up Together (0.6, 2.421M) and 10 PM drama The Rookie (0.6, 3.535M) similarly stayed steady week to week, while 9 PM’s black-ish (0.7, 2.892M) ticked down 1/10th in the demo.

NBC (1.4, 6.419M) led the night in the demo. CBS (1.0, 9.567M) towered in total viewers.

ABC (0.7, 3.360M) was No. 3 in both metrics, and Fox (0.6, 2.448M) finished fourth. CW (0.2, 657K) with reruns of Flash (0.2, 684K) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 631K).