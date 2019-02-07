NBC’s decades-spanning This Is Us features multiple younger versions of a number of central characters, including The Big 3 and Jack. Add Randall’s wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) the list.

Rachel Naomi Hilson (Madam Secretary) and Akira Akbar (Grey’s Anatomy) are set to recur as teen Beth and young Beth, respectively. They will make their first appearance in the Feb. 19 episode titled “Our Little Island Girl,” which will focus on Beth’s backstory. Set to guest star in the episode as Beth’s father Abe Clarke is Carl Lumbly (Supergirl,).

They join previously announced Phylicia Rashad as Carol, Beth’s mother and Goran Višnjić as Vincent, a teacher of Beth’s, in the episode, in which Beth’s trip home to care for her mother sparks an unexpected realization.

The Dan Fogelman-created seres has been Emmy nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for both of its first two seasons.

Produced by 20th Century Fox TV, This is Us is executive produced by creator Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal.

Lumbly’s credits also include NCIS: Los Angeles, The Chi, Alias, and the upcoming Warner Bros’ feature Doctor Sleep. He’s repped by Kass Management.

Hilson also has appeared on Law and Order SVU, The Americans, The Affair, Elementary, The Slap and the NBC series, Rise. She made her motion picture debut in Kings. She’s repped by Carson-Adler Agency and Link Management.

Akbar has been seen on shows such as Criminal Minds, and will soon be seen in the recurring role of Brooke on Netflix’s Family Reunion. She’s repped by Green Room Management and Eris Talent Agency.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 PM on NBC.