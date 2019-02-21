Less than an hour after the renewal for The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix was announced, the theme of the second installment has been revealed. It will be called The Haunting of Bly Manor. As part of this morning’s renewal announcement, it became clear that the horror series from Mike Flanagan and Tracy Macy would become an anthology, with the second installment chronicling a new story with all new characters.

Bly mansion is the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

There have been multiple adaptations and reworkings of The Turn of the Screw in various media, including critically acclaimed films The Innocents (1961), directed by Jack Clayton, and Michael Winner’s prequel The Nightcomers. Numerous TV adaptations include, most recently, a 2009 BBC film adapted by Sandy Welch, starring Michelle Dockery and Sue Johnston.