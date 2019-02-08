Actor Kristoff St. John, who died Sunday, will be honored with a future storyline on his longtime show, The Young and the Restless. Expected to begin in late April, the story will pay tribute to his character, Neil Winters, and his real-life persona, according to CBS.

A special St. John tribute will be featured in Friday’s hourlong Y&R episode, which airs at 12:30 PM ET and 11:30 AM PT. The show has asked fans to “flood our timelines” on social media with St. John photos as part of the homage.

St. The actor’s final Y&R scene aired Wednesday. He had played Winters since 1991, with his love story with Drucilla WInters (Victoria Rowell) becoming a fan favorite.

He was found dead Sunday afternoon at a home in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles. He was 52. A cause of death has not been released.