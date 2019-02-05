EXCLUSIVE: Blackbird‘s Anson Boon, Peaky Blinders‘ Charlie Murphy, Game of Thrones‘ Michael McElhatton and Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey have been cast in The Winter Lake, a new horror thriller from Epic Pictures and Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde’s Tailored Films, which previously teamed on the 2017 horror drama The Lodgers. Lodgers scribe David Turpin penned the script and Phil Sheerin (North) is directing.

The pic will shoot in the west of Ireland beginning February 18, and Epic is selling the film at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

Mackey Courtesy Epic Pictures

McElhatton Courtesy Epic Pictures

The plot revolves around a withdrawn teenager named Tom (Boon) and his troubled mother (Murphy) who find themselves on a desolate farm in Ireland. There, as the water lowers on a nearby seasonal lake, Tom makes a terrifying discovery that draws him and his mother into an uneasy alliance with the mysterious neighbor girl (Mackey) and her protective father (McElhatton). As dark secrets rise to the light, all four will be changed forever — and Tom will emerge into the harsh realities of adulthood.

Epic will executive produce alongside Title Media and producers Treacy and Forde. Co-producer is Anne-Marie Gelinas of EMAfilms, which previously partnered with Epic on Turbo Kid and Radius. The Winter Lake is co-financed by Screen Ireland, Epic, Telefilm, Wrap Fund and Creative Europe.

Filmoption already has Canadian rights.

EFM kicks off Thursday on the sidelines of the Berlin Film Festival and runs through February 15.