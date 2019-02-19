Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes of The Wheel Of Time, Amazon’s series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic.

Amazon Prime Video will launch the one-hour series in over 200 countries and territories, from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D writer Rafe Judkins, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

The Wheel of Time, which has sold over 90M books worldwide, is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the ‘Aes Sedai’ as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it. The series draws on numerous elements of European and Asian culture and philosophy, most notably the cyclical nature of time found in Buddhism and Hinduism.

Judkins serves as showrunner and executive producers alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke. Jordan’s widow Harriet McDougal is a consulting producer.

Briesewitz has directed on numerous television series including The Deuce, This Is Us, Jessica Jones, Orange Is The New Black, Jane the Virgin, Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, among others. She started off as a cinematographer, earning an Emmy nomination for Hung.