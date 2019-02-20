Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has tapped former NBCUniversal and Nexstar Media Group executive Tom O’Brien as President of The Weather Channel, effective immediately. O’Brien also will hold the title of EVP of Allen Media, LLC, Allen’s wholly-owned parent company of Entertainment Studios, Inc.

In his new position, O’Brien will oversee all television and digital operations of The Weather Channel television network and its streaming service Local Now — including content production, acquisitions, programming, advertising sales, marketing, and all related corporate strategy and development. O’Brien reports directly to Entertainment Studios Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Allen, and will work closely with Entertainment Studios Networks President, Janice Arouh.

Entertainment Studios

O’Brien’s appointment follows Allen’s acquisition of The Weather Channel basic cable TV network last March.

Prior to joining The Weather Channel, O’Brien was a corporate officer of the Nexstar Media Group. Initially joining Nexstar as EVP, Digital Media and Chief Revenue Officer in 2013, O’Brien was credited with accelerating Nexstar’s transformation into a next generation, multi-media company, expanding its digital portfolio and developing new strategies and business models to drive growth. Prior to joining Nexstar, O’Brien worked for over 14 years in senior leadership roles at NBCUniversal, most recently as CNBC’s EVP/Chief Revenue Officer. O’Brien moved to CNBC from NBC’s Television Stations division where he was President and General Manager of the NBC flagship station, WNBC. Before moving to WNBC, he was the President and General Manager of the NBC O&Os KXAS in Dallas/Ft. Worth and WVIT in Connecticut.

“I have known and worked with Tom for 25 years, and he is a phenomenal addition to The Weather Channel and our Entertainment Studios family,” said Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Tom’s extensive corporate leadership experience across broadcast, cable, and digital platforms makes him the ideal executive to join our team as we continue to grow our global media and technology company.”

“I’m excited to join the exceptional team at The Weather Channel and Allen Media,” said O’Brien. “This is a unique opportunity to help lead the most trusted and number one weather news brand in America. The Weather Channel’s track record of success as an industry leader in innovation, advanced science, and technology is simply the best. Our primary goal is to protect and save lives as we continue to reach new audiences and provide an integral service to people across this country.”

Entertainment Studios is one of the largest independent producers and distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations, and owner of eight 24-hour HD television networks now serving nearly 160 million subscribers.