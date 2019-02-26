NBC’s 8-10 PM The Voice premiere (2.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 10.75 million viewers ) powered the network to an easy Monday win. The long-running singing competition’s latest edition launch climbed a tenth in the demo versus the show’s most recent premiere, and did 1.1 million better in total viewers.

Monday’s launch was down in both metrics compared to The Voice’s 2018 spring edition starter (2.8, 12.31M), that opener having followed 18 consecutive nights of primetime Winter Olympics coverage.

NBC’s The Enemy Within debut (1.2, 5.77M) won 10 PM in the demo, but CBS’ Bull (0.8, 6.66M) topped in total viewers.

In the teeth of The Voice opener, CBS’ The Neighborhood (1.2, 7.09M), Man With a Plan (1.0, 5.60M), and Magnum P.I. (0.9, 6.29M) nonetheless nabbed week-over-week increases. Man with a Plan posted its largest audience since season opener February 4, and Magnum P.I. clocked its largest audience since its series premiere.

Against NBC’s reality series starter, ABC’s 8-10 PM The Bachelor (1.8, 6.71M) grew 3% week to week in total viewers to a new season high, though it ticked down a tenth in the demo. At 10 PM, The Good Doctor (1.1, 6.30M) also gained viewers to deliver a four-week high in that metric.

Meanwhile, faced with the return of NBC’s singing competition, Fox’s The Masked Singer (0.7, 2.90M) duck-and-covered at 8 PM with a repeat broadcast, followed by Passage (0.8, 3.29M).

CW went all repeats: Arrow (0.2, 647,000) and Black Lightning (0.1, 430K).

NBC (1.8, 9.09M) dominated Monday primetime, followed by ABC (1.6, 6.53M), CBS (0.9, 6.50M), Fox (0.8, 3.09M) and CW (0.1, 538K).